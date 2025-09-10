Russian Army Strikes Zaporizhzhia With Drone, Couple Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“Windows were broken and balconies damaged; other consequences are being investigated. The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with a UAV,” the post says.

Fedorov later added that the couple was injured as a result of the attack.

“Two people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia,” the statement says.

The injured couple, a 53-year-old man and woman, are receiving all necessary help.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, the Russian army launched a drone at Prymorske in the Vasylivka district, injuring a man.