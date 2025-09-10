Ukraine Ready To Help Poland Strengthen Air Defense System Ambassador Bodnar
According to him, for the first time in history, Poland and its NATO allies used air defense systems to shoot down drones that crossed the border during a massive attack on Ukraine.
“Today, for the first time in history, there is a precedent: these drones began to be shot down on Polish territory by the country's air defense forces with the participation of allies,” the diplomat emphasized.
The Ambassador stressed that Kyiv had informed Warsaw of the threat from the first minutes and offered support.
“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky clearly declared readiness to help Poland strengthen its alert system, share experience, and provide assistance in other necessary areas,” Bodnar noted.
He also drew attention to the importance of concrete steps by allies to strengthen security in the region.
“Beyond statements, it is also important that defense capabilities be reinforced with concrete actions – the deployment of additional military units, strengthening of air defense, and exchange of necessary information,” the Ambassador emphasized.Read also: Zelensky says Ukraine informed Poland at night about Russian drones moving in its direction
Bodnar added that Russian attacks and disinformation campaigns are part of testing Poland and NATO ahead of the Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2025 military exercises. He called for a joint response, as the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic community depends on determination and solidarity.
As reported, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Polish forces detected 19 drones violating the country's airspace on the night of September 10.
