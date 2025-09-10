Rep. Kaptur Urges Strong U.S. Response To Russian Drone Attack On Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in her reply to an official request by a Ukrinform correspondent in Washington.

“An incursion into Poland by Russia crosses a bright red line, as an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all,” the Congresswoman stressed.

Kaptur emphasized that, as a congressional leader on Eastern European affairs, she takes all threats in this region very seriously.

“Authoritarian dictator Vladimir Putin's attack on a NATO nation's soil deserves swift condemnation and a unified response. I stand with the Polish and Ukrainian people, and will use every lever at my disposal to urge the Washington defense apparatus to take this encroachment on sovereign Polish territory seriously,” the U.S. lawmaker said.

She also noted that she had called on her Republican colleagues in Congress, as well as officials in President Trump's administration, to take stand up and do the same.

As Ukrinform reported, on Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump responded with a brief post on his social media platform to Russia's violation of Polish airspace by strike drones.

Photo: Representative Marcy Kaptur / Facebook