Gen. Kellogg To Visit Poland And Ukraine CNN

2025-09-10 03:07:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) CNN reported this on Wednesday, citing U.S. administration officials, according to Ukrinform.

“Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, was enroute to Poland when the Russian drone incursion occurred,” one official said.

Another source noted that Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine in the coming days.

The report also highlighted that Russia's operation last night marked the first time that shots were fired by NATO since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Read also: Kaptur urges strong U.S. response to Russian drone attack on Poland

As reported, overnight on Wednesday Polish forces shot down Russian drones that repeatedly violated Poland's airspace. Fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the aerial targets. Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 drones had crossed into Polish airspace overnight. He also stressed that NATO allies were dealing with a“large-scale provocation” by Moscow through the violation of Polish airspace.

