Gen. Kellogg To Visit Poland And Ukraine CNN
“Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, was enroute to Poland when the Russian drone incursion occurred,” one official said.
Another source noted that Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine in the coming days.
The report also highlighted that Russia's operation last night marked the first time that shots were fired by NATO since the start of the war in Ukraine.Read also: Kaptur urges strong U.S. response to Russian drone attack on Poland
As reported, overnight on Wednesday Polish forces shot down Russian drones that repeatedly violated Poland's airspace. Fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the aerial targets. Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 drones had crossed into Polish airspace overnight. He also stressed that NATO allies were dealing with a“large-scale provocation” by Moscow through the violation of Polish airspace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment