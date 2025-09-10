Zelensky Slams Weak Global Response To Russian Drone Incursions Into Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky made the remarks in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“Since 1 a.m., our military tracked the movement of Russian drones toward the Polish border,” Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that this was not a mistake or an accident, it was deliberate.

He noted that Russia used both Ukrainian and Belarusian territory to push drones into Polish airspace.

“Nearly two dozen drones entered Poland, and from the Ukrainian side, they directed, it seems, less than half of the total. This was a calculated Russian operation. And we see the outcome-it was extremely difficult to deal with,” Zelensky stressed.

According to him, Ukraine has offered Poland the necessary support in countering such threats.

At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that Russia has not yet faced a tough reaction from global leaders - at least not in the form of action.

“There are more than enough statements, but there is still a shortage of actions. The Russians are testing the limits of what is possible. They are testing reactions,” he noted.

He recalled that joint Russian-Belarusian military drills had begun in Belarus, suggesting such activity could be part of their“training plan.”

Zelensky also highlighted a Russian disinformation campaign targeting both Poland and Ukraine.

“That's why strong countermeasures are vital, done in the right way. Ukraine proposes to defend airspace in a coordinated, thoughtful and joint manner. We have presented to our partners how this can be achieved. The details are clear – how to prevent the war from expanding and how to stop Russia's escalatory steps. There are absolutely enough joint forces for this,” he added.

As reported, President Zelensky discussed new threats from Russia after the drone attacks on Ukraine and Poland with the leaders of Poland, the UK, Italy, and NATO Secretary General. He emphasized the need for joint action to counter these threats.