Peshawar Nanbai Association Warns Of Raising Roti Price To Rs30 Amid Flour Crisis

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The office-bearers of the Peshawar district Nanbai Association have warned the provincial government that if the flour price situation does not normalize, they will be compelled to sell a 150-gram roti for Rs30. They said there will be no need for protests or strikes on the streets, as nanbais will instead shut down their shops in protest.

District President Khasta Gul and Chairman Rahim Safi told TNN that given the prevailing circumstances, the current price of Rs20 for a 150-gram roti is not feasible. Since the start of the flour crisis, they said, nanbais have been operating at a loss.

They added that they had met with the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar a day earlier, during which he asked them to wait for three more days for the situation to normalize.“If there is no change after that, then your legitimate demand will be addressed,” the DC reportedly assured them.

President Khasta Gul insisted that their rightful demand is to fix the price of a 150-gram roti at Rs30. However, if the government insists on maintaining the Rs20 price, then the roti's weight would be reduced to 100 grams, though its quality would inevitably decline.

He clarified that the nanbai community does not want bread to become more expensive.“We want roti to remain affordable for everyone, but our community is under immense pressure to act. Otherwise, shopkeepers will close down their tandoors.”

Gul further pointed out that alongside rising flour prices, nanbais are also burdened by soaring gas bills and frequent new taxes, which the government must take serious notice of.