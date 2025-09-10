Azerbaijani Parliamentary Delegation Pays Visit To Uzbekistan (PHOTO)
During the meeting, Nurullayev stressed that relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have reached the level of strategic partnership, underscoring the role of both heads of state in strengthening bilateral ties. He pointed to the opening of Uzbekistan's new embassy building in Baku, the foundation of “Uzbekistan” Park, and joint projects as indicators of the strong relationship.
Farid Hajiyev conveyed greetings from Speaker Sahiba Gafarova to Senate Speaker Tanzila Norbaeva, highlighting that historic ties between the two nations have reached new heights under the leadership of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He emphasized the importance of parliamentary cooperation, including reciprocal visits by speakers and mutual support within parliamentary organizations.
Hajiyev also expressed gratitude for the high-level hosting of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network conference in Tashkent earlier this year, as well as the first Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan interparliamentary forum in Khiva. He voiced confidence that constructive cooperation and exchanges between parliamentary administrations would continue to grow.
The Azerbaijani delegation also toured the Senate's administrative building, becoming acquainted with the press center, library, printing facilities, and working conditions of senators and staff. Later, they held discussions with officials from oversight, budget, and regional development departments of the Senate, exchanging views on institutional practices and cooperation.
The delegation included Mehman Gayibov, Head of the Press and Public Relations Department of the Parliament, Rauf Mammadov, Assistant to the Speaker, Samad Sultanov, Deputy Head of the State-Building and Military Legislation Department, and Ilkin Gahramanov, Sector Head of the Secretariat of the Parliament's Leadership.
The delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament also held meetings with staff from the Control and Analytical Department of the Senate of the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan, the Information and Analytical Division, the Department for Socio-Economic Development and Budget of Territories, and the Center for the Study of the Activities of Territorial Representative Bodies, where they were briefed on the work of these departments.
Prior to the meetings, the delegation, led by the Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Farid Hajiyev, visited the Senate's administrative building as part of an exchange of experience between the two parliaments. During the visit, the members familiarized themselves with the activities of the Press Center, library, printing house, and various departments, and reviewed the working conditions created for senators and staff.
