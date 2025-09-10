EBRD Appoints First Head For Benin As Bank Expands Into Sub-Saharan Africa
Dougans will be based in Cotonou, leading the establishment of the Bank's operations and business in the country. She will report to Heike Harmgart, Managing Director for sub-Saharan Africa.
Benin became an EBRD country of operation earlier this year, after the Bank's Governors approved amendments to its founding agreement at the 2023 Annual Meeting in Samarkand. These changes allow the Bank to operate in sub-Saharan Africa and Iraq.
“It is an honour to take on this role and to launch our activities in the country,” Ms Dougans said.“I look forward to working closely with our partners, the business community and stakeholders to build on the country's existing strengths, unlock new investment opportunities, and contribute to economic growth and the sustainable development of Benin's vibrant private sector.”
The EBRD, active in 39 economies across three continents, focuses on private-sector development to foster competitiveness, inclusivity, good governance, sustainability, resilience, and integration. Since its founding in 1991, the Bank has invested more than 215 billion euros, with nearly 80% directed to the private sector.
