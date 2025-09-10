Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, US Weigh Prospects For Joint Work On Zangezur Corridor


2025-09-10 03:07:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, met with Brendan Hanrahan, a Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs (EUR) at the U.S. Department of State, the Ministry told Trend .

The meeting focused on work to be carried out based on documents signed in Washington on August 8, as well as prospects for cooperation between the two countries in transportation, transit, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and other areas.

The sides also discussed ways to enhance the potential of the Middle Corridor and explored opportunities for collaboration in the launch and operation of the Zangezur Corridor.

