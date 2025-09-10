US Committed To Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Process (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United States remains committed to supporting Azerbaijan and Armenia in advancing the peace process, Amy Carlon, Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, said at a reception in Baku, Trend reports.

“Today, we are witnessing a historic period. The meeting held on August 8 between the US, Azerbaijan, and Armenia has opened a new page in relations,” said the chargé d'affaires.

She noted that the US will continue its efforts to promote peace between Baku and Yerevan.

According to her, achieving peace will allow to fully unlock the potential for economic cooperation in the South Caucasus.

Carlon stated that lasting peace is possible within the framework of broader cooperation.

In turn, Michael Hackett, head of the public affairs section at the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, noted that the meeting on August 8 was very inspiring.

“This meeting demonstrated that dialogue is important and leads to real change. As leaders of countries find common ground, so too can people learn from each other and strengthen each other,” he said.

Hackett added that he hopes to launch joint cultural projects in the coming period.

“By working together, we can open up new opportunities for the younger generation and deepen relations between countries,” he said.

Deputy Head of Public Relations Anthony Dean Tranchina emphasized that he had returned to Baku after a short time.

“I feel at home here. I have very fond memories of Azerbaijan: celebrating Novruz in Shaki, climbing to the Alinje peak in Nakhchivan, walking along the Boulevard every weekend,” he said.

In conclusion, Tranchina emphasized that the meeting on August 8 opened up the possibility for lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, while also creating new opportunities for the development of relations between the US and Azerbaijan.