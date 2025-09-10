Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Czech Deputy Finance Minister Appointed EIB VP


2025-09-10 03:07:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has appointed Czech Deputy Finance Minister Marek Mora as its new Vice-President, effective October 20, Trend reports.

Mora will succeed Kyriacos Kakouris of Cyprus and join the bank's Management Committee.

Mora, who has held the Deputy Finance Minister post since April 2023, previously served as Deputy Governor of the Czech National Bank for over four years. He also held senior roles at the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union, including heading the cabinet of the secretary-general and running the department for budget, tax, and regional policy. He will be the first Czech national to serve as EIB Vice-President since 2007.

“With his broad experience in national and European financial governance, Marek Mora will strengthen our capacity to drive impactful investment and promote economic resilience across the EU,” said EIB President Nadia Calviño. Mora commented:“I look forward to contributing to the EIB's mission of fostering sustainable development and economic cohesion. Joining the bank is a privilege.”

The EIB Group, including the European Investment Fund, has been active in Czechia since 1992, providing nearly 30 billion euros in financing for public and private projects, including green energy, SMEs, and major transport infrastructure.

