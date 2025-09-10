Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, U.S. Exchange Views On New Co-Op Mechanisms And Investment Initiative

Azerbaijan, U.S. Exchange Views On New Co-Op Mechanisms And Investment Initiative


2025-09-10 03:07:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held talks with Brendan Hanrahan, a senior official at the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs (EUR), to discuss enhancing bilateral economic ties and exploring new investment opportunities, the Ministry of Economy told Trend .

According to the ministry, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current trajectory of Azerbaijan-U.S. economic relations and discussed measures to elevate cooperation to a new level.

The officials highlighted the significance of the Intergovernmental Memorandum on the creation of a Strategic Working Group for drafting a Strategic Partnership Charter. The initiative aims to strengthen the institutional foundations of economic collaboration between the two countries.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan presented its economic priorities, emphasizing ongoing reforms, improvements to the business environment, and strategic infrastructure projects that create attractive opportunities for U.S. companies.

The discussions followed previous talks in Washington with institutions such as the U.S. Export-Import Bank (US EXIM Bank), SpaceX, and Exxon Mobil, focusing on new cooperation mechanisms and investment initiatives.

The dialogue also addressed ongoing work on the Zangezur Corridor under the Trans-Caspian Regional Development and Partnership Platform (TRIPP) and the potential economic benefits of regional transport and logistics projects.

MENAFN10092025000187011040ID1110045198

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search