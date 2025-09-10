Jordan Customs Hosts First 2025 Meeting Of National Single Window Committee

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 10 (Petra) – The Jordan Customs Department on Wednesday held the first 2025 meeting of the National Single Window Higher Committee to discuss customs and regulatory procedures aimed at improving efficiency, reducing clearance times and costs, and addressing obstacles facing import and export operations.Customs Director General Maj. Gen. Ahmad Al-Akalik, who chaired the meeting, stressed the importance of integrating the efforts of all concerned agencies within frameworks that define their respective roles in line with the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision. He noted that the speed of completing transactions directly impacts Jordan's international trade ranking.The meeting reviewed amendments to the amended Customs Law No. 7 of 2025, focusing on the responsibilities of regulatory bodies in light of the new changes, as well as post-clearance auditing and future directions for defining mandates across the system.Participants also discussed a draft set of instructions regulating how Jordan Customs will perform the duties of regulatory agencies inside customs centers, including inspection, examination, and sampling procedures. The guidelines are intended to align with the legislation and instructions issued by the relevant institutions, while affirming that technical powers of approval remain a legal authority of the specialized agencies.