Jordan Customs Hosts First 2025 Meeting Of National Single Window Committee
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 10 (Petra) – The Jordan Customs Department on Wednesday held the first 2025 meeting of the National Single Window Higher Committee to discuss customs and regulatory procedures aimed at improving efficiency, reducing clearance times and costs, and addressing obstacles facing import and export operations.
Customs Director General Maj. Gen. Ahmad Al-Akalik, who chaired the meeting, stressed the importance of integrating the efforts of all concerned agencies within frameworks that define their respective roles in line with the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision. He noted that the speed of completing transactions directly impacts Jordan's international trade ranking.
The meeting reviewed amendments to the amended Customs Law No. 7 of 2025, focusing on the responsibilities of regulatory bodies in light of the new changes, as well as post-clearance auditing and future directions for defining mandates across the system.
Participants also discussed a draft set of instructions regulating how Jordan Customs will perform the duties of regulatory agencies inside customs centers, including inspection, examination, and sampling procedures. The guidelines are intended to align with the legislation and instructions issued by the relevant institutions, while affirming that technical powers of approval remain a legal authority of the specialized agencies.
Amman, Sept 10 (Petra) – The Jordan Customs Department on Wednesday held the first 2025 meeting of the National Single Window Higher Committee to discuss customs and regulatory procedures aimed at improving efficiency, reducing clearance times and costs, and addressing obstacles facing import and export operations.
Customs Director General Maj. Gen. Ahmad Al-Akalik, who chaired the meeting, stressed the importance of integrating the efforts of all concerned agencies within frameworks that define their respective roles in line with the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision. He noted that the speed of completing transactions directly impacts Jordan's international trade ranking.
The meeting reviewed amendments to the amended Customs Law No. 7 of 2025, focusing on the responsibilities of regulatory bodies in light of the new changes, as well as post-clearance auditing and future directions for defining mandates across the system.
Participants also discussed a draft set of instructions regulating how Jordan Customs will perform the duties of regulatory agencies inside customs centers, including inspection, examination, and sampling procedures. The guidelines are intended to align with the legislation and instructions issued by the relevant institutions, while affirming that technical powers of approval remain a legal authority of the specialized agencies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment