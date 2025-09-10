JFDA Chief, Investment Stakeholders Meet Sahab, Muwaqar Industry Representatives

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 10 (Petra) – Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Rana Obeidat emphasized the importance of advancing Jordan's position as an attractive investment destination, particularly in the food, pharmaceutical, and medical device sectors.Speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with industrial sector representatives at the Jordan Investors Association headquarters, Obeidat highlighted the JFDA's commitment to creating new investment opportunities that support national economic growth under the Royal-endorsed Economic Modernization Vision.Obeidat stressed that the JFDA is focused on enhancing service efficiency and expediting procedures for investors, taking into account global and regional economic shifts. She underscored the JFDA's strategic priorities, including full automation of its operations, digital transformation, and strengthening human resources to accelerate outcomes and improve service quality.She also reaffirmed the JFDA's openness to proposals from the industrial sector and its readiness to address any challenges collaboratively, ensuring swift and practical solutions to support national economic development.Commenting on the meeting, Fathi Al-Jaghbir, President of the Amman and Jordan Chambers of Industry, praised the role of the Jordan Investors Association in serving industries in Sahab and Muwaqar and highlighted the partnership between the chambers and local industrial associations. He noted that Jordanian food and drug exports have not been rejected in recent years, reflecting the strict regulatory standards and global confidence in Jordanian products.Meanwhile, Mujahid Al-Rajabi, Chairman of the Jordan Investors Association, described industry as the "fundamental pillar and identity of the nation" and stressed that supporting local products has direct positive effects on the economy, employment, and sustainable development, in line with His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision.He called for establishing a dedicated office for medical devices and pharmaceuticals at the association and enhancing the existing food office to better serve investors in key industrial zones.The meeting, attended by representatives from the Chambers of Industry and industrial stakeholders, featured discussions on ways to improve the quality and efficiency of services provided by the JFDA, with a focus on rapid adoption of practical solutions to benefit the industrial sector.