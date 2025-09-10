Oichuman Rights Body Condemns Israeli Atrocities In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 10 (Petra) – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) strongly condemned the serious violations committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, describing them as crimes of genocide and crimes against humanity under established international humanitarian and criminal law.According to the Saudi Press Agency, the commission stated that the systematic killing, deliberate starvation, and destruction of infrastructure and vital facilities targeting Palestinian civilians constitute flagrant breaches of the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols, as well as customary international law.The IPHRC noted that the acts meet the legal criteria outlined in the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, particularly given the existence of both the material and moral elements of the crime, including intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a protected group.The commission called on all relevant parties, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the international community, to take decisive action to halt the violations, uphold international law through an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, lift the blockade, open safe humanitarian corridors, and hold perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide accountable.The IPHRC stressed the importance of joint action by the UN and the OIC to facilitate urgent aid delivery, reaffirm recognition of the State of Palestine and its capital Jerusalem, and support peace initiatives.