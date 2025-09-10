Starry Venus Submits Album SOUL For Grammy® Consideration, Marking A Defining Moment In Her Artistic Journey

Sedona, AZ - Visionary artist Starry Venus has officially submitted her album SOUL for Grammy® consideration, a milestone that underscores her growing influence as a boundary-pushing voice in today's music scene. Known for her ethereal soundscapes and empowering lyrical narratives, Starry Venus captivates audiences with music that blends artistry, spirituality, and authenticity.

The submitted album, SOUL, showcases Starry Venus's ability to fuse raw emotion with expansive sound design across multiple tracks. Among these, the song“Stars” has been featured in her internationally award-winning short film Starborn - a project she both directed and created - where it has won Best Original Song multiple times. The album has also been nominated for Best Alternative Album, while the track“This Moment” earned a nomination for Best New Age Song in the World Entertainment Awards.

“This submission isn't just about me,” said Starry Venus.“It's about honoring creativity, the collective voice of artists, and the possibility of music serving as a bridge to healing and connection.”

Starry Venus has earned a reputation as a multi-faceted creator-directing, producing, and composing much of her own work. Her music videos, often described as visual poems, elevate her songs beyond sound into deeply moving journeys.

The Grammy® submission comes on the heels of an exciting year of artistic expansion, including the release of her music video for“Do You Feel It,” which sparked conversation among critics for its layered symbolism and feminine awakening themes. The album also includes plans to remix“Stars” in collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Kizzo, further amplifying its reach and impact.

Kizzo shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying:“Working with Starry Venus is inspiring - her music carries both power and vulnerability in a way that's rare. 'Stars' already has this magic, and I can't wait to bring out new dimensions in it for the world to hear.”

As Starry Venus steps into this next chapter, her Grammy® submission celebrates her artistry while cementing her status as an artist to watch.

Listen to the album SOUL here:



Apple Music

Spotify Tidal

