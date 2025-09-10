Star Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Unveils Plans For New Era Of Care In The Heart Of Frisco

Frisco has earned a reputation as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic communities in Texas, and with growth comes the need for expanded healthcare services. Star Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is answering that call in a big way with the announcement of its new 12,000-square-foot facility set to open in April 2026 off the Dallas North Tollway at Stonebrook in the recently developed Stonebrook Medical Plaza.

For the physicians behind Star Orthopedics, this project is more than just bricks and mortar-it's about building a home for orthopedic care that combines medical innovation with a welcoming, patient-first atmosphere.

A Growing Practice With Big Plans

Founded on the vision of delivering world-class orthopedic care close to home, Star Orthopedics has grown steadily in both scope and reputation. The new Frisco facility represents the next chapter of that growth. Patients will find a one-stop destination for musculoskeletal care, including sports medicine, pediatric orthopedics, spine, joint replacement, foot and ankle, and upper extremity care. On-site physical therapy, X-ray, ultrasound, and regenerative medicine will round out the offerings, making the new practice a comprehensive hub for families and athletes alike.

Voices Behind the Expansion

Star Orthopedics leadership team members, including co-founders Dr. Andrew Dold, MD , and Dr. Paul Ghattas, DO , along with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Om Patel, MD , see the new facility as a realization of the organization's long-standing mission:

Dr. Dold said,“Our goal has always been to be the leading orthopedic destination where patients feel supported every step of the way. This new facility allows us to achieve that by combining advanced technology, specialized care, and a personal touch.”

Noting Frisco's rapid expansion, Dr. Ghattas echoed that excitement, saying,“The growth of Frisco and surrounding areas has been remarkable, and with this new facility, we are excited to be part of that growth. We look forward to expanding our involvement in the community and being a trusted resource for families and athletes alike.”

According to Dr. Patel, the project is as much about community as it is about medicine, sharing,“This is more than just a new office-it's an opportunity to truly serve our patients and community on a larger scale. We are building a home for orthopedic care that delivers convenience, innovation, and compassion.”

Rooted in Community

Beyond the operating rooms and exam suites, Star Orthopedics' team is deeply embedded in Frisco civic life. Physicians and practice leaders are active with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and community organizations, underscoring a belief that healthcare providers should also be community partners.

The Stonebrook Medical Plaza itself is designed to reflect that philosophy-serving not only as a medical center but as a community anchor that meets the needs of Frisco's growing population while adding to the city's reputation for innovation and progress.

Behind the walls of this new 30,000 square-foot state-of-the-art medical facility is another story: the role of Zeus Healthcare, the award-winning development firm that brought the Stonebrook Medical Plaza to life. Specializing in the complete development cycle of healthcare real estate assets, from site selection and architectural design to construction, branding, leasing, and operations. This holistic approach ensures that facilities like Star Orthopedics' new home are not only functional but strategically positioned, branded with clarity, and constructed with quality.

Kelly Payette, CEO of Star Orthopedics , praised the collaboration, saying,“Working with Zeus Healthcare has been an incredible experience. Their attention to detail and commitment to quality have made this process seamless. They truly understand what it takes to create a medical facility that meets the needs of both patients and providers.”

Emphasizing the importance of having Star Orthopedics as part of the development , Dr. Steven Kaufman, CEO of Zeus Healthcare , stated,“Having Star Orthopedics as a cornerstone of this project has been extraordinary. Their reputation, vision, and patient-centered approach make them an essential piece of the development's success, and we are proud to help bring their vision to life.”

When doors open in 2026, Star Orthopedics & Sports Medicine won't just be unveiling a new facility-they'll be unveiling a promise: to continue serving the Frisco community with expertise, compassion, and innovation. For local families, athletes, and patients of all ages, the new facility is set to become a cornerstone of care in one of Texas's most vibrant cities.

To learn more about Star Orthopedics, visit:

To learn more about ZeusHealthcare, visit: