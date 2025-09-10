High-Grade Glioma Market To Experience Notable Growth In Forecast Span By 2034, Delveinsight Predicts Rigel Pharmac, Orbus Therapeutics, Biomimetix, Bayer, Medimmune, Dnatrix, Chimerix, CNS Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key High-grade Glioma Companies in the market include - Everfront Biotech Co., Ltd., BioMimetix JV, LLC, Chimerix, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Orbus Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Bayer, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Chimerix, CNS Pharmaceuticals, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and others.

DelveInsight's “High-grade Glioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the High-grade Glioma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the High-grade Glioma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the High-grade Glioma Market Report:



The High-grade Glioma market size was valued approximately USD 830 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In June 2025, Initial results from the Phase 1 CLOVER-2 trial (NCT05610891) indicated that iopofosine I-131 was safe and demonstrated clinical activity in pediatric patients with relapsed/refractory high-grade glioma. The therapy showed a favorable safety profile, with observed toxicities aligning with previously reported data for the drug.

In April 2025, Preliminary findings from the Phase 2 IPAX-Linz study revealed that TLX101 (131I-iodofalan), an investigational targeted radiotherapy, showed a favorable safety profile and early indications of clinical activity in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma (HGG).

In April 2024, Denovo Biopharma LLC, a leader in utilizing precision medicine for developing innovative therapies, announced today that the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) has awarded an $11.8 million grant to support the continued development of DB107. This late-stage gene therapy, guided by Denovo's DGM7 biomarker, targets high-grade glioma (HGG), including glioblastoma (GBM), a form of malignant brain cancer.

In January 2024, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has partnered with CONNECT, the global network of pediatric cancer centers, to launch a Phase II clinical trial of REZLIDHIA (olutasidenib) for newly diagnosed pediatric and young adult patients with high-grade glioma (HGG). In this trial, REZLIDHIA will be administered alongside temozolomide as maintenance therapy for patients with HGG that has an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation.

In the 7MM, the US had the largest market size for high-grade glioma, totaling nearly USD 580 million in 2023.

DCVax-L is anticipated to be the top revenue-generating therapy among all, with ONC-201 following closely in the 7MM by 2034.

In the 7MM, the US had the highest number of new high-grade glioma cases, totaling approximately 16,200 in 2023.

The incidence of glioblastoma significantly exceeds that of anaplastic astrocytoma. In the US in 2023, there were approximately 13,100 new cases of glioblastoma compared to around 1,600 cases of anaplastic astrocytoma.

Key High-grade Glioma Therapies: Cerebraca wafer, BMX-001, ONC201, LAM561, Ribociclib, Olutasidenib + TMZ, Eflornithine + Lomustine, BMX-001, Regorafenib, Durvalumab (MEDI4736), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401), ONC201, Berubicin, VBI-1901, Paxalisib (GDC-0084), AV-GBM-1, MDNA55, VAL-083 (Dianhydrogalactitol), Pomalidomide, LP561A1 (2-OHOA), ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), INO-5401+ INO-9012+ Cemiplimab (REGN2810), and others

The High-grade Glioma epidemiology based on gender analyzed that High-grade Glioma is more common in men than in women The High-grade Glioma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage High-grade Glioma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the High-grade Glioma market dynamics.

High-grade Glioma Overview

High-grade glioma (HGG) refers to a group of aggressive brain tumors that arise from glial cells, which are supportive cells in the brain and spinal cord. These tumors are characterized by their rapid growth and tendency to invade surrounding brain tissue. High-grade gliomas are classified as grade III or grade IV tumors based on their histological features and aggressiveness.

High-grade Glioma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

High-grade Glioma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The High-grade Glioma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of High-grade Glioma

Prevalent Cases of High-grade Glioma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of High-grade Glioma Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic High-grade Glioma

High-grade Glioma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the High-grade Glioma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers High-grade Glioma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the High-grade Glioma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

High-grade Glioma Therapies and Key Companies



Cerebraca wafer: Everfront Biotech Co., Ltd.

BMX-001: BioMimetix JV, LLC

ONC201: Chimerix

LAM561: Laminar Pharmaceuticals

Ribociclib: Nationwide Children's Hospital

Olutasidenib + TMZ: Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Eflornithine + Lomustine: Orbus Therapeutics

BMX-001: BioMimetix

Regorafenib: Bayer

Durvalumab (MEDI4736): MedImmune

Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401): DNAtrix

ONC201: Chimerix

Berubicin: CNS Pharmaceuticals

VBI-1901: VBI Vaccines

Paxalisib (GDC-0084): Kazia Therapeutics

AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical

MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics

VAL-083 (Dianhydrogalactitol): DelMar Pharmaceuticals

Pomalidomide: Bristol-Myers Squibb

LP561A1 (2-OHOA): Laminar Pharmaceuticals

ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine): Immunomic Therapeutics INO-5401+ INO-9012+ Cemiplimab (REGN2810): Inovio Pharmaceuticals

High-grade Glioma Market Strengths



Rise in HGG market is attributed to several factors such as aging population, evolving research, more diagnostic tests, developing surgical approaches, improved radio therapy techniques and novel systemic therapies. Improvement in genomics and proteomics can lead to an acceleration in the discovery of novel treatment and drug deliverance.

High-grade Glioma Market Opportunities



Increasing incidence trend will provide better therapeutic approaches for the HGG market in the near future. The market of High-grade Glioma is currently using Temozolomide and Evacizumab as approved therapies, but the market lacks an effective strategy to cure HGG, which provides a lucrative opportunity to develop more treatment options.

Scope of the High-grade Glioma Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

High-grade Glioma Therapeutic Assessment: High-grade Glioma current marketed and High-grade Glioma emerging therapies

High-grade Glioma Market Dynamics: High-grade Glioma market drivers and High-grade Glioma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies High-grade Glioma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, High-grade Glioma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. High-grade Glioma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for High-grade Glioma

3. SWOT analysis of High-grade Glioma

4. High-grade Glioma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. High-grade Glioma Market Overview at a Glance

6. High-grade Glioma Disease Background and Overview

7. High-grade Glioma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of High-grade Glioma

9. High-grade Glioma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. High-grade Glioma Unmet Needs

11. High-grade Glioma Emerging Therapies

12. High-grade Glioma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise High-grade Glioma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. High-grade Glioma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. High-grade Glioma Market Drivers

16. High-grade Glioma Market Barriers

17. High-grade Glioma Appendix

18. High-grade Glioma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

