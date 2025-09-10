Hosted Unveils Comprehensive Web Security Suite For Online Businesses

Hosted's enhanced server and website security system combines enhanced protection with user-friendly features. Their Web and WordPress Hosting services combine real-time threat monitoring and proactive defense against attacks, made possible through ongoing partnerships and industry-leading cybersecurity software from Monarx and Imunify360.

The company's Web Hosting infrastructure integrates multiple advanced layers that work cohesively behind the scenes. This includes real-time monitoring and intrusion prevention, combined with AI-driven threat detection to block both existing and new types of attacks. These high-level defenses are paired with built-in tools, such as 1-Click Security and auto-installed SSL Certificates, making advanced security accessible to clients of every technical level.

Hosted delivers multi-layered protection through the following integrated features:

Automated Malware Protection

The system conducts ongoing scans across all servers, leveraging heuristic analysis to detect both established and emerging malware threats. When a harmful code is identified, it's swiftly quarantined and removed, with complete event logging and real-time notifications to keep clients and system admins informed.

Free SSL Certificates

All hosted sites are secured with complimentary SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificates, ensuring encrypted data transfers between site visitors and servers. This protects sensitive information, such as passwords, personal details, and financial transactions, while also helping to enhance search rankings and visitor trust. Setups and configurations are automatically done for customers, thus requiring no manual input from them.

Comprehensive Backups

Automated daily backups are included, and users can initiate their own backups before implementing major site changes or performing core software updates. The easy-to-use restoration panel allows for quick recovery of individual files, databases, or entire websites, with the minimal amount of downtime.

1-Click WordPress Security

This innovative feature simplifies complex security implementations through an automated process that:

- Locks down core files

- Adds secure login protocols

- Manages plugins and themes securely

- Applies WordPress-optimized firewall settings

- Schedules regular scans

- Automatically installs patches and updates

"Website and hosting server security is not optional– it's a non-negotiable," says Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted. "By integrating state-of-the-art technology and user-friendly features, we make sure our clients have everything they need to keep their website hosting and visitors' data safe, and without them having to be cybersecurity experts.”

This unified solution addresses the increasing complexity of online threats while remaining accessible to small businesses and first-time site owners. Automated scanning protects websites around the clock, and backup tools provide a safety net in case of an attack or accidental data loss.

Imunify360 AI Security

The server security system from Imunify360 , uses adaptive machine-learning to protect from existing threat patterns as well as new zero-day attacks and to offer cutting-edge protection that:

- Monitors server behavior to identify suspicious activity

- Updates firewall rules in real time

- Minimizes false positives with smart scanning

- Creates responses based on the threat level

Monarx Real-Time Intrusion Prevention

Through the integration with Monarx , websites benefit from continuous traffic analysis and behavioral monitoring. The system employs advanced pattern recognition to identify suspicious activities, including:

- Unauthorized login attempts

- SQL injection attacks

- Cross-site scripting (XSS)

- Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks

Once a threat is recognized, appropriate mitigation steps are automatically taken, while server administrators receive detailed reports for further actioning.

Hosted's partnership with Monarx and Imunify360 strengthens its security infrastructure with industry-leading expertise. These collaborations enable advanced threat detection, real-time monitoring, and active response mechanisms that adapt to evolving online threats and hacking attempts.

