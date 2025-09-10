Virtue Recovery Expands Community Outreach With New Team Members

Adam Khosroabadi and Chauncy Nash have joined Virtue Recovery's outreach team, expanding nationwide support for individuals and families facing addiction, PTSD, and mental health challenges.

A Growing Team with a Shared Purpose

Virtue Recovery announces the addition of two new members to its Business Development Team: Adam Khosroabadi, Community Outreach Specialist, and Chauncy Nash, Business Development Liaison. Their arrival reflects a deepened commitment to serving individuals and families navigating substance abuse, mental health struggles, and the path toward recovery.

Both Adam and Chauncy bring extensive professional expertise and lived experience to the organization. Their leadership strengthens efforts to provide guidance, resources, and connection for those overwhelmed by addiction or mental health challenges.

Virtue Recovery operates a nationally accredited network of recovery and detox centers across Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas. According to Zach Young, National Director of Business Development,“When compassion and clinical excellence combine with true collaboration, the result is life-changing. These partnerships expand access to care and ultimately save lives.”

Whole-Person Approach to Treatment

Virtue Recovery's programs focus on more than just symptoms, using a whole-person approach that addresses both substance use and mental health challenges together. Dual-diagnosis programs integrate evidence-based therapies with individualized care and compassion.

Treatment plans are fully customized, integrating physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of healing to help create lasting recovery and personal transformation.

Services include:

- Dual-diagnosis treatment for substance use and mental health disorders

- Evidence-based therapies supported by clinical research

- Supportive environments designed to foster hope and progress

- Free assessments for individuals and families seeking guidance

Recovery is rarely linear, but with the right treatment and support, lasting change is possible.

Adam Khosroabadi: Leader in Recovery and Community Support

Adam Khosroabadi will focus on Virtue At The Pointe Recovery Center in Astoria, Oregon, and Virtue Recovery Center in Milwaukie, Oregon.

Adam has an extensive background in behavioral health and business development, with a focus on outreach efforts that connect individuals and families to the resources they need. His work is well recognized in the Portland behavioral health community, where he has built strong relationships and a reputation for trust and compassion. His dedication to helping individuals navigate complex challenges makes him a key leader in expanding local support networks.

Chauncy Nash: Service and Healthcare Leadership

Alongside Adam, Chauncy Nash brings years of experience in healthcare outreach and program development.

Born and raised in Oahu, Hawaii, Chauncy is deeply committed to family and community. For the past three years, he has worked as a liaison and regional account manager, fostering partnerships, supporting critical programs, and improving outcomes for individuals and families.

In addition to his professional work, Chauncy holds an Associate of Arts in Business Data Analytics and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Software Development. His blend of technical expertise and people-first leadership brings a unique and valuable perspective to the organization.

Why These Hires Matter

The addition of Adam and Chauncy strengthens Virtue Recovery's ability to connect with communities, expand outreach, and improve access to care. Their backgrounds reflect the organization's core values: compassion, integrity, and dedication to helping others.

By deepening relationships and building bridges to treatment, Adam and Chauncy will help ensure more individuals and families have access to the resources and support necessary for recovery. Their work is essential to growing community impact and creating pathways for lasting change.

Leadership's Perspective

“Adam and Chauncy bring more than experience-they bring determination and a commitment to helping others heal,” said Michael Banis, Chief Development Officer.“Their presence strengthens the mission to provide hope, healing, and recovery for individuals and families across Oregon and beyond.”

Looking Ahead

The growth of Virtue Recovery's Business Development Team reflects an ongoing dedication to expanding treatment access and community partnerships. By adding leaders like Adam and Chauncy, the organization continues to build a network of support designed to meet diverse needs and promote sustainable recovery.

Recovery is about more than treating symptoms. It's about building connection, fostering resilience, and believing that transformation is possible. With new team members driving outreach and engagement, that mission gains even greater momentum.

About Virtue Recovery Center

Virtue Recovery provides nationally accredited treatment services across multiple states, offering dual-diagnosis care for substance use and mental health disorders. Specialized programs include eating disorder treatment and comprehensive recovery support.

The organization's sister facility, Silver State Adolescent Treatment in Las Vegas, offers evidence-based residential programs for teens, focusing on holistic mental health and substance use treatment.

Learn more at or call (866) 271-9748.

For information about Virtue At The Pointe in Astoria, Oregon, visit VirtueAtThePointe.