$10 Million Stock Repurchase Program Highlights Growth Value Potential Of AI Powered On-Demand Delivery Optimization Leader: Arrive AI Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAI)

Mailbox-as-a-Service Enables Automated Deliveries On-Demand via Smart, Secure, Climate-Controlled Methods by Couriers, Drones and Robots.

Patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) Platform Enables Delivery to and from Smart, AI-Powered Arrive Points.

Real-Time Tracking, Smart Logistics Alerts and Advanced Chain of Custody Controls to Support Shippers, Delivery Services and Autonomous Networks.

58 Patents Pending for its Autonomous Last Mile Solution Filed Across 22 Countries and Several Trademarks.

Stock Repurchase Program of up to $10 Million ARAI Common Shares from Now Through March 31, 2026. Current OS Stands at Only About 33 Million Shares.

Plans to Use Bitcoin Cryptocurrency to Pay Vendors, Clients and Employees who Prefer it Over Traditional Dollars.

Revolutionizing Package Delivery with AI and Time-of-Flight (TOF) Smart Sensors to Capture Real-Time Data, Cut Costs and Optimize Delivery Capacity.

Q2 Revenue: $90,725 - First in Company History.

Positive Cash Flow - Ending Q2 with $607,000 Cash on Hand and Nearly Full Access New $40 Million Capital Facility.

$ARRI has $40 Million Capital Facility to Fuel Aggressive Expansion of AI Tech Programs and Automation Initiatives



Arrive AI Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAI ) operates subscription-based platform, a Mailbox-as-a-Service. Its mailbox enables automated delivery of packages, products, food, etc. on-demand, smart, secure, climate-controlled deliveries by couriers, drones and robots. ARAI patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered Arrive Points, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The ARAI platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, ARAI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience.







$10 Million Share Repurchase Program

On September 8th ARAI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $10 million of the Company's common stock from now through March 31, 2026.







The authorization reflects the ARAI Board's view that the current share price represents an attractive investment relative to Arrive AI's long-term opportunities. Repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or under Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. Currently, ARAI has a small share structure with only about 33 million shares outstanding.

ARAI Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

The executive team of ARAI presented at the 2025 H.C. Wainwright Annual Conference Monday, September 8, 2025, at 9:30 - 10 a.m. EDT in New York City.

ARAI CEO Dan O'Toole, Chief Strategy Officer Neerav Shah, Chief Financial Officer Todd Pepmeier and Chief Operations Officer Mark Hamm discussed how the ARAI platform will revolutionize the package delivery industry for courier companies, retailers and consumers, as well as offering efficiencies to the healthcare industry, specifically for hospitals and pharmaceutical deliveries.

ARAI Embraces Cryptocurrency for Everything

On August 25th ARAI announced it is preparing to use Bitcoin cryptocurrency to pay its vendors, clients and employees who prefer it over traditional dollars.

Additional uses for cryptocurrency ARAI will consider include keeping cash holdings in Bitcoin and instituting a Bitcoin-denominated At the Market (ATM) program to facilitate fundraising.

ARAI is in the process of tripling its staff to add artificial intelligence scientists, delivering on the company's commitment to be AI first in its operation and deliverables. Other jobs will include software and product engineering, underscoring ARAI commitment to continuous refinements of its proprietary technology and patented products. Additional positions will support critical sales and marketing functions as the company prepares for widespread deployment.

Revolutionizing Package Delivery with AI and Smart Sensors

On August 22nd ARAI announced advancing how its devices harness time-of-flight (TOF) sensors to capture real-time data, cut costs and optimize delivery capacity.

By incorporating TOF sensors, ARAI aims to tackle one of the biggest bottlenecks in the delivery industry: inefficient pickups. Currently, couriers - human or autonomous - servicing large mailboxes at strip malls or office complexes follow an inefficient process. Each stop requires physically opening boxes to check for outgoing packages. With TOF-equipped Arrive Points, couriers will know in advance which mailboxes hold items and how much truck space is required. The result is fewer wasted stops, lower fuel and battery use, faster deliveries and reduced congestion.

Beyond logistics, the data can highlight courier efficiency, empowering users to choose the most reliable providers for their delivery or return needs.

The ARAI TOF sensors will provide low-resolution data that will be analyzed cost-effectively by edge AI. This eliminates the need for bulky cameras and expensive processors within the unit, freeing up more space inside Arrive Points for packages.

In addition to the basic design and temperature control element, ARAI has secured U.S. patents that cover drone delivery management and tethering, anti-theft mechanisms and intelligent chain-of-custody control. ARAI has 58 patents pending for its Autonomous Last Mile solution filed across 22 countries and has secured several trademarks.

First Quarterly Results as a Nasdaq Company Mark Milestone Period of Growth

On August 14th ARAI reported results for the second quarter of 2025 - its first quarter concluded as a public company.

ARAI Q2 2025 Highlights

Strategic Partnerships: Signed agreements with Go2 Delivery (specialty pharmacy courier), AllMart - Local Marketplace, ACT Antigua, and Skye Air Mobility (India's leading hyperlocal delivery platform).

First Commercial Revenue: Earned initial revenue through a partnership with Hancock Health, a Mayo Clinic Care Network hospital in Indiana, validating real-world adoption of Arrive AI's technology.

Growth Capital Secured: Took delivery of a $4 million tranche from its previously announced $40 million structured capitalization with Streeterville Capital and completed a PicMii crowdfunding raise with nearly 2,000 new retail investors.

Operational Momentum: Launched three new pilots in healthcare, logistics, and municipal sectors; cut onboarding time to under two weeks, creating a repeatable deployment model.

Team Expansion: Announced plans to triple headcount with 40 new hires in engineering, operations, QA, and AI systems.

IP Leadership: Secured U.S. patent protection for climate-assisted Arrive Points, bringing total issued patents to eight; filed additional patents for climate optimization, adaptive access control and drone landing coordination.

ARAI Financial Results

Revenue: $90,725 - first in company history.

Positive Cash Flow - ending the quarter with $607,000 cash on hand and nearly full access to the rest of the new $40 million capital facility.

