DECO Unveils World's First Mmwave-Based Digital Isolation Technology, Ushering In A New Era Of High-Speed, High-Voltage Communication

DECO Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("DECO"), a Shenzhen-based high-tech enterprise, has officially released the world's first digital isolation chip based on near-field millimeter-wave (mmWave) communication. Designed for ultra-short-distance, high-speed transmission, the chip achieves up to 5Gbps data rate under electrical isolation levels exceeding 30kV, marking a significant leap in digital isolation technology.

High Frequency Meets High Voltage: Unlocking New Possibilities with mmWave Isolation

For decades, digital isolation chips have relied on traditional solutions such as optocouplers, capacitive coupling, or miniature transformers. These approaches often struggle to meet the increasing demands for higher data rates, stronger interference immunity, higher voltage tolerance, and more compact system integration. Common limitations include low bandwidth, limited isolation voltage, poor EMI performance, and complex packaging.

DECO introduces an industry-first: applying ultra-short-range mmWave communication within chip packaging to enable wireless isolation through standard insulating materials. Leveraging on-chip antennas and dielectric coupling, the chip naturally withstands over 100 kV while delivering a 5GHz switching frequency, sub-20ps latency, and up to 6.25Gbps data rate. This architecture breaks the long-standing trade-off between high frequency, high voltage, and low latency-without depending on advanced semiconductor processes-offering cost-effective module packages.

While mmWave technology has traditionally been used in radar, telecom, and sensing, DECO is the first to integrate it into digital isolation chip architecture. The solution supports standard insulation materials and ultra-wide temperature ranges, enables multi-directional integration, and facilitates millimeter-scale antenna coupling-expanding the design space for next-generation electronic systems. For the electronics industry, this represents a fundamental shift from traditional physical-layer interconnects to fully reconfigurable system architectures.

In new energy vehicles (NEVs), where motor control, high-voltage charging, and power conversion place extreme demands on isolation reliability, DECO's mmWave wireless isolation technology ensures stable performance under harsh electrical and thermal conditions, enhancing system safety and integration density.

In industrial automation and advanced manufacturing, as high-speed inter-module data transmission becomes more frequent, traditional isolators increasingly fall short in bandwidth, latency, and integration flexibility. DECO's solution offers lower latency, higher switching speeds, and better power density, empowering modular and high-performance industrial system design.

In consumer electronics and AI data centers, the rapid rise of third-generation semiconductors such as GaN and SiC has fueled demand for higher voltage operation, ultra-miniaturization, and high-efficiency power conversion. DECO's mmWave isolation solution provides a secure high-voltage communication layer while enabling extremely compact, high-power-density designs-ideal for AI server power modules, wearable electronics, and slim mobile devices.

Market research estimates the global digital isolation sector now exceeds RMB 40 billion annually. DECO's mmWave wireless isolation architecture is well aligned with this trajectory, and is rapidly emerging as a key enabler in the evolution of next-generation isolation frameworks.

Shenzhen Innovation, Global Impact

As a Shenzhen-based high-tech“Little Giant” enterprise, DECO has built a robust global patent portfolio, with 238 patents filed and 117 granted. The company focuses on mmWave wireless chips and system-level solutions, with a fully self-owned IP chain. DECO has already achieved mass commercial deployment in LED displays and industrial control systems-advancing the global semiconductor landscape with homegrown innovation.

DECO's mmWave wireless isolation chip has successfully passed rigorous testing with multiple tier-one partners and is now entering mass production. It is expected to be widely adopted in automotive-grade electronics, industrial modules, and next-generation consumer devices.

Looking ahead, DECO plans to continue investing in mmWave wireless innovation, building a comprehensive“connectivity + isolation + integration” technology roadmap. The company aims to deliver lighter, faster, and more reliable system-level wireless solutions-bringing Shenzhen's technological strength to a global stage across diverse industrial applications.