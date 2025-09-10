Holiday Charm In Flower Bouquet Wrapping Paper: Carccu Announces 2025 Collection

Carccu, a European supplier of professional packaging solutions, has announced the launch of its 2025 holiday season collection of flower bouquet wrapping paper . The collection introduces four seasonal designs that, according to Carccu designer Ritva Borg, capture different aspects of the holiday spirit. In addition to these new designs, Carccu continues to provide custom-printed flower wrapping paper, enabling florists to include logos or branding in their packaging. Carccu also offers a floral wrapping paper wholesale service that makes both seasonal and everyday papers available in professional volumes.

Wrapping Paper Inspired by Minimalism and Winter Calm

Carccu presents two paper designs that Borg describes as reflecting a more understated interpretation of Christmas. My Garden combines muted colors, clear lines, and a calm aesthetic to represent the charm of minimalism in a season often filled with excess.

“In this design, I thought of subtle elegance and good cheer, as well as the feeling of anticipation when waiting for Christmas to arrive. A small touch of personality can sometimes feel like a warm hug,” Borg explains.

Snow Hearts continues this subdued approach, drawing inspiration from the stillness of a snowy landscape. Fresh greenery paired with white tones creates what Borg regards as an elegant and composed impression. Together, the two paper designs offer florists wrapping solutions that emphasize clarity and quiet elegance.

Wrapping Papers Reflecting Fantasy and Holiday Memory

Carccu also introduces two designs that, in Borg's description, are more expressive and narrative. Forest Life captures a frosty fantasy world where deer symbolize humanity, nature and magic.

“For the recipient, this paper tells a wintry story and makes unwrapping the bouquet as enchanting as its contents,” the designer notes.

Juniperus, by contrast, is characterized by nostalgia. Its vintage appearance recalls traditional Christmas cards and evokes memories of earlier celebrations. In Borg's view, these two designs illustrate how premium flower bouquet wrapping paper can connect with storytelling and a sense of tradition during the holiday season.







Custom-Printed and Wholesale Flower Wrapping Paper

Beyond the holiday collection, Carccu continues to provide custom-printed flower wrapping paper. Florists may order paper featuring their own logo, turning each bouquet into both an arrangement and a branded delivery. Printing is available in different formats, with water-based inks and halftone techniques used to achieve detailed results. Carccu also offers design support for florists developing customized papers.

The company further supplies its seasonal and everyday products through its floral wrapping paper wholesale service, ensuring access to a wide selection of designs in professional volumes. With more than 40 years of experience, Carccu provides wrapping paper for florists that balance design variety with practicality, offering both ready-made collections and options for custom printing.

Beyond Design: Carccu's Broader Role in Packaging

Carccu applies environmentally sustainable processes across its operations-from material choices to energy use and recycling practices. Production is arranged to reduce side streams and to keep materials in use for as long as possible. Surplus is reused or directed into new material flows, and all side streams are carefully sorted.

The company holds ISO 9001 quality management certification, ISO 14001 environmental management certification, as well as the FSC Chain of Custody (CoC) and PEFC Chain of Custody (CoC) certifications. These systems allow raw materials to be traced through the supply chain and confirm that wood-based inputs come from certified forests. Water-based inks are used in printing, and fossil-free electricity supports energy efficiency in production.

In the Christmas 2025 collection, these practices are carried through into flower bouquet wrapping papers that combine practical usability with designs intended to convey cultural traditions, messages, and the atmosphere of the holiday season.

About Carccu

Carccu is a packaging manufacturer and flexographic printing company based in Sastamala, Finland. Carccu's products include food packaging and packaging paper, and Carccu is the leading manufacturer of flower bouquet wrapping papers in the Nordic countries.