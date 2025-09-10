Chronic Wounds Market Dynamics Indicate Upward Trajectory Through 2034, Reports Delveinsight Paracrine, Inc, Oneness Biotech, Mediwound, Polarityte

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Chronic Wounds Companies in the market include - Paracrine, Inc, Oneness Biotech, MediWound, PolarityTE, and others.

The Chronic Wounds market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Wounds pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Wounds market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Chronic Wounds Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Wounds, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Wounds market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Chronic Wounds market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Chronic Wounds Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Wounds Market Report:



The Chronic Wounds market size was valued approximately USD 9 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In July 2025, BioLab Holdings, Inc., a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer focused on wound healing and regenerative therapies, has announced the initiation of a multicenter hybrid platform trial to evaluate the clinical effectiveness of its amnion-based wound care products in patients with difficult-to-treat diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) and venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The trial, titled“CAMP RWE Trial: A Multicenter Hybrid Platform Trial Comparing the Effects of a Prospective Cohort Treated With a Tri-Layer Amnion Graft or a Single-Layer Amnion Graft to a Coarsened Exact Matched Retrospective Control Cohort of Patients With Hard-to-Heal DFUs and VLUs,” aims to generate real-world evidence (RWE) on the performance of BioLab's Tri-Membrane Wrap and Membrane Wrap – Lite.

In March 2025, UK-based biotech firm SolasCure initiated the randomized, controlled CLEANVLU2 Phase II trial of its Aurase Wound Gel for chronic wound treatment, enrolling the first patient. The patented biomimetic gel contains Tarumase, an enzyme derived from medical maggots, which aids healing by breaking down fibrin, elastin, and collagen in wounds to promote debridement. CLEANVLU2 builds on findings from the earlier Phase IIa study, which confirmed the product's safety and pain-free application, and will now assess the effectiveness of a higher Tarumase concentration in patients with venous leg ulcers.

In December 2024, MediWound's first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA- and EMA-approved orphan biologic designed for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and full-thickness thermal burns, effectively minimizing the need for surgery. Utilizing its proprietary enzymatic technology, MediWound is also developing EscharEx®, a promising Phase III candidate for chronic wound debridement. Phase II trials have demonstrated EscharEx's notable advantages over the current market leader, valued at over $360 million, positioning it for substantial market expansion.

In March 2024, SOLASCURE released its Phase IIa clinical trial findings for its CLEANVLU study in the prestigious International Wound Journal. The trial evaluated Aurase Wound Gel, SOLASCURE's initial investigational product. This gel, containing tarumase (provisional INN), a recombinant enzyme derived from medical maggots, is designed to facilitate wound healing by aiding in debridement and preparing the wound bed.

In February 2024, Cynata Therapeutics Limited finished the preliminary examination of wound area in the initial 16 participants within its phase 1 clinical study of CYP-006TK for diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), up to the 10-week follow-up period.

In February 2024, PolarityTE has commenced a multi-center, prospective, randomized controlled trial to assess the effectiveness of SkinTE® in treating Wagner 1 diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), referred to as COVER DFUS II. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SkinTE® for this purpose. Currently, the trial is not actively enrolling participants and is projected to conclude by September 2025, with an estimated enrollment target of 100 individuals.

According to DelveInsight analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic wounds in the 7MM are estimated to be around 12 million in 2023. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a significant decline in chronic wound cases across the 7MM.

In 2023, the US reported around 7 million cases of chronic wounds. Of these, pressure ulcers comprised about 38%, diabetic foot ulcers 35%, venous ulcers 18%, and other chronic wounds the remaining 9%. These numbers are expected to increase from 2024 to 2034, driven by growing interest in advanced wound management technologies.

In the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic wounds, nearly reaching 1 million. France and the UK followed closely with around 825 thousand and 820 thousand cases, respectively. These figures are anticipated to increase by 2034, largely due to increased emphasis on research and clinical trials targeting the disease.

In Japan in 2023, pressure ulcers were the most prevalent type of chronic wound, with nearly 500 thousand cases. This was followed by approximately 217 thousand cases of venous ulcers, and around 100 thousand cases each of diabetic foot ulcers and other types of chronic wounds.

Key Chronic Wounds Companies: Paracrine, Inc, Oneness Biotech, MediWound, PolarityTE, and others

Key Chronic Wounds Therapies: ADRCs, ON101, EscharEx, SkinTE, and others

The Chronic Wounds epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the total diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic wounds is sub-divided based on types of chronic wound as PU, DFU, VU, and others The Chronic Wounds market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Wounds pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Wounds market dynamics.

Chronic Wounds Overview

Chronic wounds are wounds that fail to progress through the normal stages of healing within a typical timeframe, often persisting for more than three months. These wounds can result from a variety of underlying conditions and factors, including poor blood circulation, diabetes, prolonged pressure, and infections. Common types of chronic wounds include diabetic ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, pressure ulcers (bedsores), and arterial ulcers.

Get a Free sample for the Chronic Wounds Market Report:

Chronic Wounds Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Wounds Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Wounds market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Chronic Wounds

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Wounds by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Wounds Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Wounds

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Chronic Wounds epidemiology trends @ Chronic Wounds Epidemiology Forecast

Chronic Wounds Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Wounds market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Wounds market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Wounds Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Wounds Therapies and Key Companies



ADRCs: Paracrine, Inc

ON101: Oneness Biotech

EscharEx: MediWound SkinTE: PolarityTE

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Chronic Wounds market share @ Chronic Wounds Treatment Market

Chronic Wounds Market Strengths

The drivers of the chronic wound care market include factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases, the growing elderly population, the rise in sports related injuries, and the need for advanced wound care products and treatments.

Chronic Wounds Market Opportunities

With a limited patient population, pharmaceutical companies face challenges in recouping the substantial expenses incurred during the research, development, and clinical trial phases of new treatments

Scope of the Chronic Wounds Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Wounds Companies: Paracrine, Inc, Oneness Biotech, MediWound, PolarityTE, and others

Key Chronic Wounds Therapies : ADRCs, ON101, EscharEx, SkinTE, and others

Chronic Wounds Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Wounds current marketed and Chronic Wounds emerging therapies

Chronic Wounds Market Dynamics: Chronic Wounds market drivers and Chronic Wounds market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Chronic Wounds Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Wounds Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Chronic Wounds companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Chronic Wounds Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Wounds Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Wounds

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Wounds

4. Chronic Wounds Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Wounds Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Wounds Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Wounds Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Wounds

9. Chronic Wounds Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Wounds Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Wounds Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Wounds Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Wounds Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Chronic Wounds Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Wounds Market Drivers

16. Chronic Wounds Market Barriers

17. Chronic Wounds Appendix

18. Chronic Wounds Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.