Ozark-Based Financial Firm Rebrands As Ozarks Retirement Group

MENAFN - GetNews) Trinity Insurance & Financial Services Inc., a leading financial planning firm with hundreds of millions of dollars under management, announced today it will officially rebrand as Ozarks Retirement Group LLC effective September 1, 2025.

Founded in 2008, the firm has established itself as a trusted partner in retirement financial planning, serving more than 1,500 clients and managing over $400 million in assets. The rebrand reflects the firm's dedication to helping individuals and families across the Ozarks region achieve secure and confident retirements.

“Ozarks Retirement Group is a clearer expression of who we are and what we do,” said Hunter Pistole, Vice President, co-owner, and son of President Brad Pistole.“When people hear the name, they immediately know: these are the people who will help me retire. It's simple, strong, and client-focused.”

Brad Pistole, who has led the firm for nearly two decades, echoed the sentiment:“We are strictly financial planning. This change reinforces our mission and eliminates confusion. Clients can rest assured that our focus remains solely on guiding them toward a secure retirement.”

While the new name signals a fresh chapter, the firm's well-established brands will remain active under the Ozarks Retirement Group umbrella. Trinity Insurance & Financial Services will continue as a recognized business entity, and Safe Money Radio-Brad Pistole's long-running weekly program on KWTO 560 AM and KSGF 104.1 FM-will remain a cornerstone of the firm's community presence.

The rebranding effort, estimated at $25,000, has been managed internally, with costs primarily tied to updated signage and website enhancements.

Operating from its headquarters at 5511 N. Farm Branch Road, Suite 101, in Ozark, the firm continues to demonstrate strong financial performance. In 2024, Ozarks Retirement Group generated $55 million in new assets and $4.5 million in revenue, and is on pace to match those figures in 2025.

“This is more than just a name change,” added Hunter Pistole.“It's about ensuring that every client understands our commitment to guiding them through every step of their retirement journey.”

About Ozarks Retirement Group

Ozarks Retirement Group LLC (formerly Trinity Insurance & Financial Services Inc.) is an Ozark, Missouri-based financial planning firm specializing in retirement planning solutions. Since 2008, the firm has helped more than 1,500 clients prepare for their financial futures, managing over $400 million in assets. The firm is committed to delivering personalized strategies that empower clients to retire with confidence.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.