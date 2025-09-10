MENAFN - GetNews)



""We're not building products. We're building a movement for people who trust their instincts and own their outcomes," says the Strike founding team."28 International Gaming Limited releases Strike, a challenger lifestyle brand in digital entertainment, energy drinks, apparel, and payment systems, backed by 100+ employees across multiple divisions.

ANJOUAN, Union of Comoros - 28 International Gaming Limited today announced the launch of Strike , a challenger lifestyle brand that combines digital platforms with physical products under one unified ecosystem. The company has assembled over 100 employees and 150 partners to build what they call "experiences for calculated risk-takers."

Strike enters the market with nine distinct verticals, from digital entertainment platforms to energy drinks scheduled for Q1 2026 release. Each vertical operates independently but connects through the company's proprietary Strike Points (SP) system, a rewards infrastructure that tracks engagement across the entire ecosystem.

"Every brand tells you to 'be yourself.' We actually built the platforms to let you prove it," states the Strike team. "Whether you're making moves in our digital arena or wearing our gear, you're part of something bigger."

The brand's philosophy centers on what they call the "Deal with it" mindset, embracing calculated risks and owning outcomes. This philosophy drives everything from product development to customer experience design across their platforms.

Industry observer Laid Back Llama 's digital entertainment division notes the unique approach: "Strike isn't just launching products. They're creating an entire ecosystem where each piece reinforces the brand's core message about trusting your instincts."

The Strike ecosystem includes:

Strike World – A unified e-commerce platform where every purchase generates SP rewards

Strike Go – Payment solutions and wearable technology for seamless transactions

Strike Events – Exclusive experiences accessible through cash or accumulated Strike Points

Strike Athletes – Partnerships with athletes who embody the calculated risk-taking mindset

Strike Concierge – Premium hospitality services for high-tier community members

The energy drink line, set to launch next year, will compete directly with established brands but with Strike's signature approach. "We're not selling caffeine. We're fueling ambition," the team explains.

28 International Gaming Limited chose Anjouan for its headquarters. The jurisdiction provides the flexibility needed for innovative digital platforms while maintaining international compliance standards.

The company's technical infrastructure processes thousands of real-time interactions daily. Every transaction, point earned, and reward distributed creates an auditable trail that users can verify against public documentation. This transparency extends across all Strike properties, from digital platforms to physical product authentication.

"Most brands ask you to trust them. We give you the tools to verify everything yourself," the company states. "That's the difference between talking about transparency and actually delivering it."

The Strike Points system ties everything together. Users earn SP through platform engagement, product purchases, and community participation. These points unlock exclusive access, merchandise, and experiences across the entire Strike universe.

The brand targets what it calls "Strikers", individuals who make bold moves, trust their instincts, and own their outcomes. This community-first approach drives product development, with integrated feedback systems across all platforms.

Strike's visual identity reflects its challenger status. Bold typography, high-contrast design, and the distinctive "STRIKE. Deal with it." tagline appear across all properties. The company invested heavily in brand consistency, ensuring every touchpoint reinforces the core message.

The launch represents months of development across multiple teams and divisions. Each vertical operates with its own leadership but shares resources and infrastructure through the parent company. This structure allows for rapid innovation while maintaining brand coherence.

For businesses interested in Strike's verification technology or partnership opportunities, the company is exploring B2B collaborations across its various divisions.

The Strike ecosystem is now live at with multiple entry points for different user interests.