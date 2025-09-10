Global Anti-Aging Market Revenue To Hit USD 78.34 Billion By 2030: Beiersdorf & Estée Lauder's Bold Strategies In Focus Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Anti-aging Products Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton research, the global anti-aging products market was valued at USD 52.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 78.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period.

Explore the Full Market Insights:

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 78.34 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 52.32 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 6.96%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Largest Region (2024): North America

Market Segmentation: Product, Application, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Why R&D is the Smartest Bet Manufacturers are Making in Anti-Aging Innovation

Advancements and product innovations are driving growth in the global anti-aging products market as consumers increasingly seek effective and natural solutions for long-term skin health. Trends like prejuvenation, proven efficacy, and clean beauty are driving manufacturers to invest in research and development, resulting in targeted formulations for concerns such as wrinkles, pigmentation, and dark spots. With ethical sourcing and diverse delivery formats, brands are offering personalized, multi-functional products that easily integrate into daily routines.

At the same time, technological progress and ingredient innovation, such as the use of antioxidants to combat pollution, are further expanding product choices. These solutions are meeting the needs of health-conscious consumers while attracting new segments, fueling market growth and helping brands stay aligned with evolving skincare demands

Clean Beauty Anti-Aging Products: What Millennials & Gen Z Demand

The clean beauty trend is emerging as a major growth driver in the global anti-aging products market, with Gen Z and Millennials leading the demand for natural, recognizable ingredients and ethical sourcing. Growing environmental awareness and concerns over artificial additives are prompting consumers to seek products that support healthy longevity rather than just masking aging signs.

This shift, amplified by younger generations actively researching products and ingredient transparency online, has intensified competition among brands. Manufacturers are responding with clean, minimally processed formulations and transparent labeling, differentiating themselves through sustainable practices and premium offerings. As a result, clean beauty is reshaping product innovation and market strategies, fueling demand and encouraging companies to align with the values of a new generation of conscious consumers.

Competition Meets Innovation: Beiersdorf & Estée Lauder's Bold Anti-Aging Strategy

The global anti-aging market is driven by collaboration and innovation. Competition is fierce, and companies are seeking every advantage. Large multinationals are partnering with biotech firms to speed science-backed product development. In 2024, Beiersdorf AG teamed up with Rubedo Life Sciences to create solutions targeting cellular aging. In 2025, Estée Lauder collaborated with Serpin Pharma to explore SERPIN protein technologies, aiming to reduce inflammation and boost skin longevity.

At the same time, niche brands are shaking up the market. They focus on single-ingredient serums and direct-to-consumer models, appealing to Gen Z and Millennials who value transparency and personalized skincare. Strong investments in R&D, patents, and acquisitions highlight an industry in constant flux. Rapid technological advances and evolving consumer expectations make agility and scientific credibility critical for capturing market share.

North America Leads: Why 'Beauty from Within' Trend Is Transforming the Anti-Aging Market

North America continues to lead the global anti-aging products market, accounting for over 34% of the share, driven by rising consumer awareness, an aging population, and the growing longevity economy. The US stands at the forefront with advanced technological innovations and a strong focus on skin health, while Canada emerges as one of the fastest-growing regional markets. Consumers are increasingly seeking solutions that promote skin longevity, integrity, and a youthful appearance, fueled by influencer campaigns, social media trends, and health-focused messaging.

The“beauty from within” movement is encouraging a shift toward high-quality, natural ingredient–based formulations, prompting companies to innovate with clean, science-backed products. These dynamics highlight a rapidly evolving market where personalization, transparency, and natural skincare are set to drive growth in the coming years.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Key Vendors



Beiersdorf AG.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

L'Oréal

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido Co., Ltd. Unilever plc.

Other Prominent Vendors



AbbVie Inc.

Age Sciences Inc.

Amway Corp.

Clarins

Coty Inc.

Galderma

Kao Corporation

Natura &Co

Nu Skin Enterprises

Oriflame Holding AG

Pierre Fabre

Revlon, Inc.

Amorepacific Corporation

Caudalie

BIODERMA

COOLA LLC

Lotus Herbals Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation & Forecasts

Product



Creams, Lotions & Moisturizers

Serums & Concentrates

Facial Oils Others

Application



Anti-Wrinkle

Anti-Pigmentation Others

Gender



Women Men

Distribution Channel



Offline Online

Geography

North America



US Canada

Europe



Germany

France

UK

Italy Spain

APAC



China

Japan

South Korea India

Latin America



Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa



South Africa

Turkey Saudi Arabia

Related Reports That May Align with Your Business Needs

Global Sun Care Products Market Research Report 2025-2030

U.S. Body Care Market Research Report 2025-2030

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?



How big is the global anti-aging products market?

What is the growth rate of the global anti-aging products market?

Who are the major players in the global anti-aging products market? What are the key drivers of the global anti-aging products market?

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit



1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.