Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) And Welink Join Forces, Delivering Next-Gen Wireless Broadband In Urban Markets More Stocks Inside

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions , announced a new partnership with WeLink Communications, Inc. to expand access to high-speed broadband across dense U.S. metropolitan areas. The collaboration leverages Peraso's 60 GHz technology to power WeLink's mesh-based fixed wireless access (FWA) networks, designed to deliver multi-gigabit connectivity to both businesses and residential communities.

WeLink currently provides broadband service in three major U.S. cities, with plans to accelerate deployment into additional markets. By integrating Peraso's 60 GHz solutions, WeLink can deliver 2 Gbps links that rival traditional fiber optics-while avoiding the high cost, lengthy construction timelines, and disruption often associated with trenching fiber in dense urban neighborhoods.

Dennis O'Connell, CEO of WeLink, added that Peraso's mmWave expertise is critical to scaling affordable, reliable internet access:

“Together, we are delivering fiber-class broadband faster and more cost-effectively, while expanding digital equity in underserved urban communities.” This partnership underscores the transformative role of mmWave technology in reimagining broadband infrastructure, while reinforcing Peraso's leadership in enabling next-generation connectivity across challenging environments.

Additionally, Peraso Inc. (Nasdaq: PRSO) is advancing its strategic review process as Mobix Labs presses forward with a revised takeover offer involving cash and stock. Peraso's Board authorized an exploratory call to clarify Mobix's intentions, while emphasizing no material non-public information (MNPI) would be shared. Other parties have already entered customary confidentiality agreements with standstill provisions, highlighting broad interest in Peraso's mmWave wireless technology . The company reaffirmed its commitment to a disciplined process focused on maximizing shareholder value .

