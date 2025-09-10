Tevo Secures Seed Funding Round And Enters Strategic Partnership With Mobifone Global

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Strategic cooperation signing ceremony between MobiFone Global and Tevo"Tevo, a rising star in AI apps & services startup from Asia, today announced it has closed a seed funding round led by EZTech and UX Foundation with an undisclosed amount. In the same month, Tevo also entered a strategic partnership with MobiFone Global to jointly launch Dramini app to global markets.

On September 10, 2025, MobiFone Global and Tevo signed a strategic partnership to co-publish mobile applications in the global market. The first app of both parties is to jointly launch Dramini, the latest short drama app to be introduced to international markets.

“Tevo and MobiFone Global are both leading prestigious brands in their fields. We have entered a strategic partnership to export technology products to global markets as well as to introduce international premium digital services into Vietnam.” - Van Vu, CEO of MobiFone Global shared.

“This partnership with MobiFone Global marks a pivotal step for Tevo Global as we work together to deliver world-class digital products and bring Vietnamese technology to international markets. At the same time, we are also in progress for a Pre-Series A funding round with several leading Asian funds, which will further accelerate our growth, global reach and AI initiatives.” - said Thanh Luu, CEO & Founder of Tevo Global.

The global mobile app market generates $522.67 billion dollars in total annual revenue in 2024 according to market research by Statista. Advertising contributes nearly two-thirds of all app revenue, at more than $344 billion. The app categories that generate the most revenue are gaming apps and social networking apps, both more than $150 billion annual revenue.

Tevo's 2030 vision is the leading company in AI apps & services and among the top 5 largest companies in the mobile apps & games industry from Southeast Asia.

MobiFone Global Technology Joint Stock Company (MobiFone Global) was established in 2007 as a subsidiary of MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation, the top 3 largest telcos in Vietnam. Since its establishment, MobiFone Global has grown significantly in both domestic and international markets. Overseas, MobiFone Global has established subsidiaries operating in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong.

