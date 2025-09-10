Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lesstopy ATO Cream Expands Into 11 Department Stores Across Korea, Including Shinsegae And Lotte


2025-09-10 03:04:59
"Lesstopy ATO Cream"Korean skincare brand Lesstopy has entered 11 Babea-Papa stores in major department stores including Shinsegae Gangnam and Suwon Starfield, marking significant offline expansion. Based on anatomical skin research, Lesstopy Ato Cream features patented Lycopus Lucidus Leaf Extract with 23% certified organic ingredients and international COSMOS certification. The brand has validated product safety and efficacy through over 10 clinical studies, including infant safety evaluations.

Seoul, Korea - Skincare brand Lesstopy has entered 11 Babea-Papa stores located in major department stores across Korea-including Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam and Suwon Starfield-marking a significant expansion of its offline distribution network.

Originating from anatomical research on human skin structure, Lesstopy offers soothing, moisture-focused care for sensitive and delicate skin. Its flagship product, Lesstopy Ato Cream, features a patented Lycopus Lucidus Leaf Extract (Shibssari Leaf Extract) as a key ingredient, designed to gently envelop and calm irritated skin.

The formula contains 23% certified organic ingredients, earning the brand the prestigious international COSMOS certification through KTR, a leading organic cosmetics certification body. This certification ensures compliance with rigorous global standards from formulation to manufacturing.

Lesstopy has validated the safety and efficacy of its products through over 10 clinical studies-including infant safety evaluations-and various global certifications, demonstrating proven benefits in hydration, barrier reinforcement, and skin-soothing effects.

A Lesstopy representative stated, "Lesstopy is not just an organic brand, but a care brand built on anatomy-based skin-soothing science. This expansion into department stores offers consumers a meaningful opportunity to experience our philosophy and product efficacy both online and offline."

