Industrial Hose Market Worth $13.92 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 3.0%

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Industrial Hose Market"The Industrial Hose Market was valued at USD 11.99 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 13.92 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.0%.

The report " Industrial Hose Market by Material Type (Natural Rubber, Nitrile Rubber, Polyvinyl Chloride, Silicone, Polyurethane, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene), Media Type, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 " The industrial hose market is projected to reach USD 11.99 billion in 2025 and USD 13.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.0%. A significant growth driver is the rising demand for high-performance, durable, and application-specific hoses across industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, automotive, construction, and agriculture. Recent innovations in hose engineering, characterized by advanced materials, state-of-the-art reinforcement techniques, and enhanced flexibility, are driving significant improvements in operational efficiency and reliability. These developments enable hoses to withstand higher pressures and varied environmental conditions, ultimately optimizing performance in demanding applications. As industries focus on safety, efficiency, and environmental compliance, the need for advanced hose solutions with superior pressure and temperature resistance, chemical compatibility, and real-time performance monitoring is increasing.

Download PDF Brochure @

Browse 228 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 245 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Industrial Hose Market"

View detailed Table of Content here -

-p

Furthermore, the growing regulatory emphasis on workplace safety, emissions control, and fluid handling standards is accelerating the adoption of modern industrial hose systems. These trends are expected to drive sustained investment in next-generation technologies, supporting continued growth in the global industrial hose market.

Polyurethane hoses to record highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Polyurethane hoses are expected to register the highest CAGR in the Industrial Hose Industry during the forecast period, owing to their exceptional mechanical properties and growing demand across multiple end-use industries. Known for their superior flexibility, abrasion resistance, and lightweight nature, polyurethane hoses are increasingly replacing traditional rubber and PVC hoses in demanding industrial applications. These hoses perform effectively under harsh conditions, offering excellent resistance to oil, chemicals, UV radiation, and extreme temperatures, making them ideal for use in construction, automotive, woodworking, agriculture, and material handling sectors. One of the key drivers behind their rapid growth is the rising need for durable and long-lasting hose solutions that reduce downtime and maintenance costs. In particular, industries that involve pneumatic tools, fuel transfer, air compressors, and abrasive material transfer are adopting polyurethane hoses to improve operational efficiency. Additionally, advancements in polyurethane formulations and hose reinforcement techniques further enhance their performance characteristics.

As global industries focus more on efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effective operations, polyurethane hoses are preferred. Their ability to deliver high performance across varied and rugged environments will fuel their accelerated growth in the coming years.

Based on industry, the water & wastewater treatment industry held significant market share in 2024

The water & wastewater treatment industry represents a substantial segment of the industrial hose market, driven by the increasing need for efficient fluid conveyance and contamination control. Industrial hoses play a vital role in the movement of potable water, sludge, chemicals, and treated effluent across municipal and industrial treatment facilities. These systems demand hoses that offer high resistance to chemical corrosion, abrasion, and pressure variations, features commonly delivered by rubber, PVC, and thermoplastic materials. The complexity of treatment processes such as filtration, chemical dosing, aeration, and backwashing necessitates reliable and adaptable hose solutions. Rapid urbanization, aging infrastructure, and growing demand for decentralized treatment systems further propel the adoption of advanced hose technologies. Moreover, increased government spending on smart water projects and integrating automation and IoT in treatment operations require hoses that meet evolving performance standards. Industrial hoses with anti-bacterial coatings, UV resistance, and long service life are gaining popularity in primary and secondary treatment units. The focus on water reuse and recycling in industrial processes also adds to the demand for customized hose assemblies. As governments and industries prioritize sustainable water management, the demand for industrial hoses in this sector is expected to remain strong.

Asia Pacific to lead industrial hose market growth with highest CAGR through 2030

Asia Pacific leads the global industrial hose market, driven by rapid industrialization, robust infrastructure development, and expanding manufacturing activities across key economies such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries. The region's dominance is fueled by strong demand from end-use industries, including automotive, construction, oil & gas, agriculture, chemicals, and food processing. With Asia Pacific being a global manufacturing hub, the need for reliable and high-performance hose systems for fluid transfer, hydraulic applications, and material handling is consistently rising. China and India, in particular, are witnessing significant growth in construction and mining activities, alongside increased investments in energy and water infrastructure, which further amplifies the demand for industrial hoses. Additionally, the rise in farm mechanization and the modernization of industrial processes across the region drive the adoption of application-specific and durable hose solutions. Numerous local and international hose manufacturers such as Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD. (Japan), and Sumitomo Riko Company Limited. (Japan), Manuli Ryco group (Australia), coupled with low production costs and a large customer base, further supports the market's expansion. As governments continue to invest in industrial upgrades and smart manufacturing, Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position in the industrial hose market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the Industrial Hose Companies include Gates Corporation (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Continental AG (Germany), Trelleborg Group (Sweden), and Semperit AG Holding (Austria).

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.