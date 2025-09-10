Parking Management Market Recent Trends, Outlook, Size, Share, Top Companies, Industry Analysis, Future Development & Forecast 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



The parking management market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from USD 7.22 billion in 2025 to USD 12.41 billion by 2030. The market is driven by growing urban congestion, the demand for effective land use, and the incorporation of digital transportation solutions. The need for real-time occupancy data, the growing use of automated systems, and the transition to infrastructure that is ready for electric vehicles are all driving operators to update. Initiatives for smart cities and sustainability aims are hastening its adoption even more.

The global parking management market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing urbanization, rising vehicle ownership, and the urgent need to optimize limited parking space in congested cities. Technological advancements, such as license plate recognition, real-time occupancy tracking, and mobile-enabled payment platforms, are transforming operations, while regulatory mandates for EV-ready infrastructure and smart city programs are accelerating adoption. These dynamics are fueling strong demand for intelligent, data-driven parking solutions that deliver efficiency, compliance, and enhanced user experience.

On-street parking segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The on-street parking segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR in the parking management market as global cities digitize curbside operations. Barcelona rolled out the“AREA” system, integrating mobile apps with smart meters and sensors to enforce dynamic tariffs and reduce congestion in central districts. London widely adopted cashless, app-based parking through PayByPhone, which manages a significant amount of spaces and enables authorities to adjust pricing and improve compliance in real time. Singapore replaced traditional coupons with the“Parking” app for all public on-street parking spaces. This allows motorists to pay digitally and extend their parking sessions remotely, while enabling regulators to track occupancy data for improved policy decisions. Similarly, Sydney is expanding its use of license plate recognition technology to enforce on-street compliance and integrate parking with broader smart mobility platforms.

These developments illustrate how countries worldwide are prioritizing technology-driven, user-friendly solutions to manage limited curbside resources more effectively. The integration of real-time analytics, mobile-enabled payments, and digital enforcement tools reduces congestion and creates new revenue streams for city governments. By enhancing compliance, improving space turnover, and offering convenience to drivers, these advancements establish a strong business case for the accelerated adoption of parking management solutions. As cities continue aligning on-street parking policies with broader smart city and sustainability agendas, demand for integrated, scalable platforms is expected to rise sharply, fueling segmental growth.

Commercial end use segment will hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The commercial end-use segment is expected to achieve the largest market share in the parking management market, as retail complexes, office buildings, and mixed-use developments increasingly adopt smart solutions to improve customer convenience and optimize operations. In Dubai, the Dubai Mall has implemented an advanced parking guidance system featuring real-time availability displays and mobile app integration. This system helps manage several vehicles each day and significantly alleviates congestion during peak shopping hours. In the US, several commercial real estate operators, such as Brookfield Properties, are implementing ticketless, app-based parking across office towers, enabling employees and visitors to access seamless digital payments and reservations. Similarly, in Europe, Westfield London embraced a fully automated system using license plate recognition, providing frictionless entry and exit for shoppers while improving turnover rates for retailers.

These deployments demonstrate how commercial operators see smart parking as a value-added service that improves customer experience, optimizes space usage, and increases revenue growth. With rising competition in retail and commercial real estate, parking management solutions are evolving from operational necessities into strategic differentiators, driving robust adoption in this segment.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the parking management market, mainly driven by large-scale government initiatives and regulatory support for the digital transformation of urban mobility. Singapore's Land Transport Authority replaced paper coupons with the nationwide Parking system, enabling app-based payments and remote extensions across all public on-street spaces, which has become a benchmark for digital enforcement and analytics. Hong Kong rolled out more than 11,000 smart meters equipped with occupancy sensors and the HKeMeter app, providing real-time data to authorities for curbside management and pricing. In Australia, the New South Wales government's Park'nPay program is expanding across councils such as the City of Ryde, offering live availability, ticketless payment, and accessibility-focused features, reflecting the state-level commitment to standardized parking solutions.

Similarly, Seoul is scaling IoT-enabled shared parking integrated into its smart mobility framework, supported by open APIs and real-time information platforms. These developments highlight a strong push by governments to modernize parking infrastructure, improve efficiency, and enhance user convenience. The combination of regulatory support, rapid urbanization, and large-scale technology deployments positions Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing region for parking management solutions in the coming years.

Unique Features in the Parking Management Market

Real-time occupancy detection using ultrasonic, magnetometer, or camera-based sensors gives instant visibility of which spaces are free or occupied. This reduces search traffic, improves turnover, and enables accurate availability displays for drivers and operators.

Pricing that adjusts by time of day, special events, or demand levels helps operators maximize revenue and manage congestion. Dynamic tariffs can be integrated with mobile payments so prices update instantly for incoming drivers.

Allowing drivers to reserve specific spaces (hourly/day, or for a future event) reduces uncertainty and increases customer satisfaction - especially for airports, stadiums, and commercial hubs. Reservation integration also reduces no-shows through prepayment and smart hold/unhold logic.

Camera-based plate recognition automates gate control, enforces duration rules, and links to ticketless billing. It removes the need for paper tickets and speeds throughput while providing a reliable audit trail for disputes.

Major Highlights of the Parking Management Market

The demand for efficient parking management solutions is being driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, and the increasing number of vehicles worldwide. Cities are facing critical space constraints, making advanced parking systems essential to manage congestion and optimize land use.

The integration of IoT sensors, cloud platforms, and AI-driven analytics is transforming traditional parking into smart, connected systems. These technologies provide real-time space availability, predictive insights, and automated operations, improving efficiency and user experience.

Digital transformation is fueling the shift toward mobile apps, QR-based transactions, and contactless payment gateways. This enhances convenience for users while reducing operational costs for parking operators and municipalities.

Sustainability has become a key driver, with parking facilities increasingly integrating EV charging infrastructure, solar panels, and eco-friendly designs. Preference for shared mobility, carpooling, and low-emission vehicles is shaping parking strategies for the future.

Top Companies in the Parking Management Market

The major vendors covered in the parking management include Amano (Japan), SKIDATA (Austria), Group Indigo (France), Arrive (Sweden), TIBA Parking Systems (Israel), SWARCO (Austria), Chetu (US), INRIX (US), IPS Group (US), Precise ParkLink (Canada), Infocomm Group (Oman), Verra Mobility (US), Egis Group (France), Passport Labs (US), SpotHero (US), Get My Parking (India), Streetline (US), Cleverciti (Germany), Wayleadr (US), Urbiotica (Spain), CivicSmart (US), Parklio (Croatia), TCS International (US), Parkable (New Zealand), Parkalot (Poland), Parking Telecom (France), and Omnitec (Dubai). These firms have used various strategies, including partnerships, agreements, business expansions, collaborations, and the introduction of new products, to increase the prominence of parking management.

AMANO

Amano's parking system business offers a comprehensive portfolio of hardware and software solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and lower operating costs for parking operators, while improving user convenience through Internet-enabled reservations and payments. The company's integrated approach prioritizes safety and security within parking environments and supports end-to-end management across diverse urban settings, including bicycle parking lots and train station parking facilities.

Amano's product suite spans gate-type systems, flap-lock systems, bicycle parking systems, vehicle guidance systems, parking lot management software, and security gate systems. These offerings enable seamless control of access, optimized traffic flow, and improved utilization of parking assets. The parking lot management software serves as a centralized platform to manage and monitor all connected hardware, delivering detailed reporting on sales data, vehicle counts, and related operational metrics. These capabilities position Amano as a provider of fully integrated parking infrastructure that supports digitized operations, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced customer experiences.

SKIDATA

SKIDATA delivers integrated parking and mobility solutions that combine robust access control hardware with centralized, data-driven software to streamline operations, optimize revenues, and elevate the user experience across airports, city centers, retail, offices, hospitals, hotels, and campuses. Its systems emphasize security and scalability, with strong data protection practices, and support short- and long-stay scenarios and multimodal journeys. Core capabilities include centralized multi-site monitoring and control, license plate recognition and ticketless entry, flexible contract and B2B parker self-management, yield and tariff optimization, and digital channels for reservations, validations, and payments. By unifying these functions, operators can reduce administrative overhead, improve staffing efficiency, and develop new revenue streams through integrated services such as EV charging and tailored, dynamic products.

SKIDATA's solutions enable smart city integration by transforming car parks into connected mobility hubs that interface with public transport and urban services, improving traffic flow and informing planning via analytics. The portfolio is modular and future-ready, allowing targeted upgrades and esthetic alignment to fit diverse environments, from office buildings to mountain destinations. Advanced automation, analytics, and interoperability help maximize asset utilization while enhancing convenience through seamless entry/exit, frictionless payments, and consistent digital touchpoints. This holistic approach positions SKIDATA as a strategic partner for parking operators seeking scalable infrastructure, resilient cybersecurity, and continuous innovation to meet evolving urban mobility demands and end-user expectations.