Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Industry Worth $9.4 Billion By 2028, With A CAGR Of 11.3%

"Nuclear Medicine Market by Type (Diagnostic (SPECT-Technetium, PET-F-18), Therapeutic (Beta Emitters-Y-90, Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy), Application (Neurology, Thyroid, Oncology), Procedures, End User - Global Forecast to 2028"Browse 449 market data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 359 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type (Diagnostic (SPECT-Technetium, PET-F-18),Therapeutic (Beta Emitters-Y-90, Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy), Application (Neurology,Thyroid, Oncology),Procedures, End User - Global Forecast to 2028 The nuclear medicine industry is poised for significant growth in the near future, driven by the increasing incidence of cancer and chronic diseases that require advanced diagnostic and treatment options. Advancements in imaging technology, such as hybrid imaging and PET-CT scans, are also fueling demand for nuclear medicine. Additionally, there is a focus on developing radiopharmaceuticals and theragnostic that can target specific diseases and deliver treatments directly to affected areas. Despite potential challenges such as the high cost of equipment and the shortage of trained professionals, the outlook for the nuclear medicine industry is positive, and it is expected to continue to innovate and improve patient care in the coming years. Nuclear Medicine Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $9.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The nuclear medicine market is mainly driven by factors such as rising incidence and prevalence of target disease and need for adoption of nuclear medicine for early diagnosis of diseases. However, hospital budget cuts and high equipment prices have made it difficult for a section of end users to opt for nuclear medicine are challenging the growth of this market. Download an Illustrative overview: Browse in-depth TOC on "Nuclear Medicine Market" 449 - Tables 39 - Figures 359 - Pages Nuclear Medicine Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $9.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, Procedure volume, End User & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications Key Market Drivers Increasing incidence and prevalence of target conditions

The diagnostic nuclear medicine segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine. The diagnostic nuclear medicine segment is further categorized as SPECT and PET radiopharmaceuticals, while the therapeutic nuclear medicine segment is further divided into beta emitters, alpha emitters, and brachytherapy isotopes. The diagnostic nuclear medicine segment is expected to holds the largest share of the nuclear medicine market during forecast period. The rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and advancements in radiotracers are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

The diagnostic procedure segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of procedural volume, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The diagnostic procedure segment is further categorized as SPECT and PET procedures. The diagnostic procedures accounted for the largest share, in the nuclear medicine market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the diagnostic radioisotopes finding wider demand and use as compared to therapeutic radioisotopes.

The diagnostic application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nuclear medicine application market in 2022.

On the basis of application, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic applications. The diagnostic application segment is further categorized as SPECT and PET applications, while the therapeutic nuclear medicine segment is further divided into endocrine tumors, thyroid indications, bone metastasis, lymphoma, other therapeutic applications. The diagnostic application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nuclear medicine market. The increasing demand for SPECT diagnosis owing to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and targeted radiotherapy is the major factor driving the adoption of the diagnostic application using nuclear medicine.

North America accounted for the largest share for players operating in the nuclear medicine market in 2022

On the basis of region, the nuclear medicine market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America holds the largest share of the nuclear medicine market in 2022. This can be attributed to the rising surge of geriatric population, growing requirement of nuclear medicine in the early diagnosis of diseases, technology advancement for radioisotope production, government funding, and key players in this region are also impelling the nuclear medicine market in the region.

Nuclear Medicine Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing incidence and prevalence of target conditionsDevelopment of alpha-radioimmunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatmentsInitiatives to reduce demand and supply gap of Mo-99

Restraints:

Short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals

Opportunities:

Use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applicationsGrowth opportunities in emerging economies

Challenges:

Hospital budget cuts and high equipment costs

Key Market Players:

The nuclear medicine market is highly consolidated. Some of the major players operating in this market include GE HealthCare (US), Cardinal Health (US), Curium (France),Bayer AG (Germany), Lantheus Holdings, Inc.(US), Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy), PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. (US), Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products (Turkey), NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd (South Africa), Nordion Inc.(Canada), Advanced Accelerator Applications (France), NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Isotope JSC (Russia), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Jubilant DraxImage,Inc. (Canada).

