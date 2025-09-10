Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Outlook And Analysis Report 2025-2029 Expert Review

MENAFN - GetNews) The Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising demand for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and portable electronics. Dispersants play a key role in improving electrode performance, stability, and efficiency. Major players such as Solvay, Ashland, Lubrizol, Dow, and BASF are investing in advanced formulations to support high-capacity, long-life batteries.

The global lithium-ion battery dispersant market is projected to grow from USD 0.91 billion in 2024 to USD 1.70 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2029. The Market Report highlights issues affecting the industry, including gross margin, cost, lithium-ion battery dispersant market share , capacity utilization, income, capacity, and supply.

The growth in the dispersant market for lithium-ion batteries is closely related to the expanding usage of lithium-ion batteries in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, industrial applications, and other fields. Demand for compact, high-capacity batteries in consumer electronics requires efficient dispersants that may boost the final performance, and the EV boom requires advanced dispersants that could support battery longevity and better energy density. These applications along with such emerging sectors as renewable energy systems, increase demand by using high-performance batteries for reliable operations altogether boosting the market growth of dispersants.

Download PDF Brochure:

The block copolymers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the lithium-ion battery dispersant market, by dispersant type, during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The block copolymers segment is projected to secure the largest share during the forecast period. Adoption of block copolymer dispersants into lithium-ion battery dispersant market is truly driving growth, as they promise exceptional stabilizing properties of the electrode slurries and maximize efficiency in dispersion. These dispersants ensure enhanced compatibility with various chemistries of the battery to provide uniform particle distribution leading to the enhanced performance of electrodes and extended life for the battery. With the increasing demand in the application of electric vehicles and energy storage systems, the outstandingly superior properties of block copolymer dispersants are brought to the forefront, ensuring favorable market expansion.

By end-use, the electric vehicles segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

Based on end-use, the electric vehicles segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is a significant driver for the lithium-ion battery dispersant market, since EVs require high energy density, efficiency, and longevity in their battery. For this kind of requirement in lithium-ion batteries, dispersants play a significant role in optimizing electrode slurries, ensuring uniform particle distribution, and enhancing the performance and stability of these batteries. With governments and carmakers heavily investing in EV manufacturing and infrastructure, there is increasing demand for lithium-ion battery dispersants.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is growing at a particularly rapid pace. The region is credited with dominating the field of battery manufacturing, while growth also comes from its rising adoption of electric and renewable energy systems. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are investing a lot in advanced technologies related to different types of batteries. The need for high-performance dispersants to enhance efficiency in a battery and significantly improve scalability in production drives the demand forward in this region.

Lithium-ion Battery Dispersant Companies

Some of the leading players in this market include LG Chem (South Korea), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kao Corporation (Japan), Huntsman International LLC (US), and Ashland (US), and among others.

Ashland (US)

Ashland is a multinational additives and specialty ingredient firm that focuses on the consumer market. The company serves nine different industries through its products and services including crop care, construction, energy and resources, food and beverage, medical, paints and coatings, performance specialties, personal and home care, and pharmaceuticals.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

The company operates through four major business segments including Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates. Ashland provides dispersants, wetting agents, surfactants, and foam-control agents through the specialty additives business segment. The company marks its global presence through its 20 R&D labs, 36 manufacturing sites, and 31 offices in more than 100 countries located across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East.

LG Chem (South Korea)

LG Chem is one of the leading chemical manufacturing companies around the globe. The company operates through five major business segments including Petrochemicals, LG Energy Solution, Advanced Materials, Life Sciences, and Common and Others. The company further has several divisions in these business segments. The petrochemical business segment is divided into several divisions including NCC/PO division, PVC/Plasticizers division, ABS division, Acrylates division, sustainability division, and catalyst division.

The advanced materials business segment is divided into six divisions including cathode material division, electronic material business unit, engineering materials division, separator material division, water solution business unit, and battery material new business unit. The company marks its global presence by providing its products and services in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Huntsman International LLC (US)

Huntsman International LLC was initially known as Huntsman Container Corporation. It produces and markets specialty chemicals all over the world. The company operates through three major business segments including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment produces polyurethanes with an emphasis on creating products for important downstream markets, such as furniture and bedding comfort foam, protective coatings, adhesives, and elastomers for shoes. The Advanced Materials segment offers adhesive goods and epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based polymer resin systems that are taking the place of conventional materials in electrical power transmission, automobiles, and airplanes.

Inquire Before Buying:

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG is among the top producers of specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates through five major business segments including Specialty Additives segment; Nutrition & Care segment; Smart Materials segment; Performance Materials segment; and Technology & Infrastructure segment. The company serves a wide range of industries that can be summarized as adhesives & sealants, agriculture, automotive, transportation & machinery, batteries, composites, construction, electronics, general industry, plastics & rubber, release coatings, textile & fibers, and water treatment industry. The company marks its global presence by providing its products and services in over 100 countries located across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Kao Corporation manufactures sustainable products and solutions through its five business segments including Hygiene and Living Care, Health and Beauty Care, Life Care, Cosmetics, and Chemical. The company markets approximately 140 products around the world and has 81 brands for consumer products and cosmetics including Emal, Flair Fragrance, New Beads, Laurier, Relief, Success, MyKirei, Merit, ORIBE, PureOra, and KATE. Kao Corporation provides lithium-ion battery dispersant under the LUNA ACE brand name. The company marks its global presence by providing its products and solutions across Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, North America, and South America.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.