How To Use The Rolling Vacuum Packaging Machine

MENAFN - GetNews) The computer rolling Vacuum Packaging Machine is a vacuum packaging machine with high automation and high production efficiency. The equipment consists of an upper cover (vacuum chamber), a working platform (transmission belt), a frame and transmission device, electrical appliances, a vacuum system, etc. The vacuum pump is installed outside the machine, and the transmission system and electrical system are in boxes on both sides of the fuselage. The working principle of the computer rolling vacuum packaging machine is to use chain drive, automatic swing cover, and continuous output of products. The whole machine is controlled by a waterproof and moisture-proof computer board, the operating system is fully enclosed, and the whole machine can be cleaned with clean water.

Application of computer rolling Vacuum Packer

Product features and advantages of computer rolling vacuum packer

1. The vacuum packaging machine is controlled by a touch screen computer, which is simple and convenient to operate.

2. The operating electrical system is completely sealed, and the whole machine can be rinsed with clean water.

3. The whole machine can be tilted at four angles to achieve a 30-degree sealing angle.

4. It has an anti-clamping device, which is safe and reliable to operate.

5. Slow start, slow conveying speed, and reliable positioning.

6. Heating strip break alarm system. After the heating belt burns out, the device automatically stops working and alarms.

7. The modified transformer (with fuse protection device) and electric heating rod make it easy to replace the belt, have a long service life, and the seal is more beautiful and reliable.

8. Single-person operation, low labor intensity, and can achieve flow production.

How to use the computer rolling vacuum packaging machine:

First: turn on the power switch (the power indicator light is on). At this time, because the system control program has a memory function, if there is an unfinished program before the last shutdown, it may cause the upper studio to move upward (it is best to let the equipment run 3-6 times before production).

Secondly, at the operating station of the computer rolling vacuum packaging machine, adjust the material baffle and the sealing line to an appropriate distance, and place the packaging bag with the packaged items (the bag mouth should be clean and the margin should not be less than 40mm) on the working platform. Lift up (open) the packaging bag pressure strip and place the sealing position of the packaging bag flatly on the sealing silicone strip, and place it steadily, spread, flatten, and align it, leaving room at both ends. When multiple bags are packed in the same chamber, the bags cannot overlap. Put down the bag pressure strip, adjust the sealing margin of the bag to the appropriate length, and complete the manual material placement operation (after entering the normal operation state, this process must be completed within a working cycle).

Third, press the "Work" button, the equipment officially enters the cycle working state according to the set parameters, and the operator repeats the actions specified in clause b to perform production operations. When there is no product (material) on the conveyor belt and in the working room (vacuum chamber), normal shutdown operations can be performed.

Fourth, to stop working, press the "Stop" button, turn off the power switch of the equipment (the power indicator light goes out), and cut off the main power supply.

Fifth, the "Stop" button also has an "Emergency Stop" function. When the equipment is in operation, if an emergency stop is required, regardless of the program operation and manual operation in any state, each time the "Stop" button is pressed, the operation will be terminated immediately until the "Work" button is pressed again and the travel switch is released.

The computerized rolling vacuum packaging machine can be understood as a small-scale packaging production line for batch production, which eliminates the process of manually grasping the upper cover and pressing it down, and will gradually become the main force in the vacuum packaging industry!