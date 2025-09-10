Galgotias University Celebrates Milestone Anniversary Of G-SCALE Learning Ecosystem
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, 10th September 2025 – Galgotias University proudly celebrated the anniversary of its flagship initiative, G-SCALE (Galgotias Student- Centered Active Learning Ecosystem), marking an important achievement in its mission to reshape education. The program has played a vital role in enhancing students' engagement, collaboration, and academic excellence throughout their journey.
The celebration was attended by eminent global academicians, including Professor Simon Bates (Vice-Provost, University of British Columbia) and Professor Richard James (Honorary Professorial Fellow, University of Melbourne). International collaborators Ms. Mellissa Tawin (Lisa) and Mr. Jin-Yuan Yeong (JY) were also special guests at the event.
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said,“G-SCALE represents much more than an academic initiative. It is a movement that is changing the way education is delivered and experienced. We aim to create a future-ready ecosystem where students play an active role in their own learning, supported through mentorship and global collaboration.”
The event featured inspiring keynote addresses by Professor Simon Bates and Professor Richard James, the G-SCALE Journey Video, and presentations showcasing impactful student experiences from the ASEAN Summit. Various recognitions were presented to the Administration, ERP teams, Faculty Guidebook contributors, and Active Learning Mentors, alongside a special honour for Dr. P.K.S. Nain and Prof. Unni Krishnan A. The event highlighted the student experience showcases and the reaffirmation of Galgotias University's commitment to nurturing a dynamic learning culture.
The G-SCALE celebration symbolized the university's unwavering focus on academic innovation, mentorship, and global partnerships, positioning Galgotias University as a leader in student-centered, active learning in India and beyond.
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201–1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities-public and private combined-this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.
In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001–1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.
These recognitions reflect Galgotias University's strategic focus on teaching quality, research impact, internationalization, and industry relevance, and its mission to shape globally competent graduates prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.
