Federation Of Association Of Dealers Association Hosts The 7Th Edition Of The Auto Retail Conclave
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / New Delhi, September 10, 2025: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today hosted the 7th edition of the Auto Retail Conclave, centered around the theme "Self-Sustaining Success: Transforming Auto Retail for Naya Bharat." The Conclave drew an impressive gathering of over 500 delegates from every corner of the country, representing the vibrant auto retail community. Adding to the significance of the event were stalwarts from the automobile industry, influential dealer representatives, and visionary policymakers, including leading thought leaders and think tanks. This year the auto conclave focused on creating a future-ready retail ecosystem, strengthening OEM–dealer partnerships, and charting the roadmap for sustainable growth in India's mobility landscape.
The Conclave was inaugurated by our Honourable Chief Guests Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, along with Shri. H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries & Steel who joined virtually to address the gathering. Sharing the dais were eminent industry leaders, including Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – SIAM; Mr. Kartick V. Nagpal, President – Rosmerta Group and Mr. C.S. Vigneshwar, President – FADA. Together, they emphasized the importance of strengthening OEM–dealer synergies, with innovation and customer trust as the key drivers of future growth.
Commending FADA's ongoing efforts in building a responsible retail automobile ecosystem in the nation, Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, stated,"The transition of India's automobile sector towards clean and sustainable mobility is not a one-time effort but a continuous process that evolves year after year. Today, we already have electric buses, cars, and even construction vehicles running on electric and hydrogen power. In the coming years, electric vehicles and diesel / petrol vehicles will stand on equal ground in terms of cost and efficiency. India has a huge market potential not just for domestic adoption but also for exports. To support this, we are focusing on securing critical minerals, scaling semiconductor production, and enabling startups engaged in advanced research. Even through scraping old vehicles, we are recovering rare metals and recycled materials for reuse.
He further added, "India is now the world's 3rd largest automobile market, and within five years, we aim to be No.1. With strong demand, skilled talent, low cost of production and global players expanding in India, the foundation is set. Guided by ethics, economy, and environment, we are driving biofuels, flex fuels, EVs, and hydrogen, while easing taxes to cut imports and boost growth. Green mobility is both a necessity and an opportunity to make India a global automotive leader."
Honourable Minister of Heavy Industries, Mr. H.D. Kumaraswamy, addressed the 7th Auto Conclave saying, "The 7th Auto Retail Conclave is a celebration of the strength and resilience of India's automobile retail sector, which stands as the backbone of the industry. Dealers are not just sellers, they are the trusted face of mobility for millions of families, offering confidence, service, and reliability at every step. With over 15,000 dealerships and 20,000 outlets employing nearly 50 lakh people, the sector contributes immensely to the economy, generating almost 18 downstream jobs for every role at an OEM plant. This year's theme, Self-Sustaining Success for Naya Bharat, is timely as the industry embraces AI adoption, digital transformation, and global competition while advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Ministry of Heavy Industries remains deeply committed to working alongside FADA and all stakeholders to strengthen this ecosystem, ensuring a sustainable, future-ready, and self-reliant automobile retail sector that powers India's growth journey."
Addressing industry stalwarts and esteemed Government dignitaries, Mr. C.S. Vigneshwar, President of FADA, highlighted the pivotal role of India's 30,000+ dealerships in generating employment for over 5 million people and contributing significantly to the nation's economy. Mr. Vigneshwar stated, "The 7th Auto Retail Conclave is a tribute to the resilience and contribution of dealers, who form the backbone of the automotive ecosystem. This year's theme, 'Self-Sustaining Success for Naya Bharat,' reflects our collective commitment to building a resilient, progressive, and future-ready industry. Auto retail in India is not confined to vehicle sales, but it also sustains the livelihoods of over 50 lakh people, anchors investments of ₹20 lakh crore, and contributes ₹3 lakh crore annually in taxes. Being three times larger than all organized retail combined, the sector's growth and stability are closely tied to the nation's progress. At FADA, our vision is to empower dealerships by moving from dependence to independence, turning challenges into opportunities, and ensuring long-term sustainability. This requires OEMs and dealers to work as true partners. Issues such as excessive inventory, thin margins, high training costs, and business viability must be addressed constructively to foster trust and resilience.
He further added, "While GST 2.0 is a landmark reform, the withdrawal of Compensation Cess risks straining dealer working capital and weakening festive momentum. A fair transitional framework, along with policy measures such as a Dealer Protection Act, ease of doing business, and EV ecosystem support, is vital. Auto retail is more than commercial is a national mission contributing to Naya Bharat."
The session also featured the launch of FADA's CSR Initiative for 2025–26, marked by the unveiling of the Auto Dealer Day Logo, Theme, and Video on providing immediate assistance to road accident victims. A moment of pride came with the felicitation of Padma Shri Dr. Maya Tandon, Founder Chairperson, Sahayata Trust, for her exemplary service to society.
A key highlight of the Conclave was the Fireside Chat with Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, who shared his vision for the transformation of India's auto retail sector in line with Naya Bharat. He urged dealers to champion sustainable mobility and road safety, while accelerating the shift towards greener mobility solutions through alternative fuels, electrification, and clean energy adoption. The session was moderated by Mr. Pankaj Doval, National Editor, The Times of India.
The Conclave also featured a series of strategic sessions showcasing the progress and future roadmap of FADA's key verticals. Mr. Pradeep Agarwal, Treasurer - FADA and Chairman, Two-Wheeler Vertical, outlined initiatives to strengthen the two-wheeler retail ecosystem. Mr. Manish Raj Singhania, Chairman - FADA Academy & Research, reviewed the Academy's achievements and presented its strategic outlook to nurture leadership within the dealer community. Highlighting youth-driven innovation, Mr. Surya Chordia and Mr. Maneet Singh, Zonal Coordinators - FADA GenX, shared key milestones and the vision for the next phase of GenX. Ms. Rashmi Kale, Chairperson - Women in FADA (WIF), emphasized the growing role of women in the sector and shared her vision for greater inclusivity and representation. Adding an entrepreneurial perspective, Mr. Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO, Spinny, delivered a special address on Driving Trust, Aiding Indian Mobility, highlighting how technology and trust are redefining consumer engagement. The session also witnessed the announcement of the OEM - Dealer Agreement, a landmark step towards institutionalizing fairness and collaboration in OEM - dealer relations.
The Conclave showcased the 5th Dealer Satisfaction Study (DSS'25) for OEMs, presented by Mr. Rahul Sharma, COO & Director, PremonAsia India, alongside Mr. Amar Jatin Sheth, Secretary - FADA. The DSS'25 Power Panel, moderated by Mr. Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor at Autocar India, featured industry leaders including Mr. Ashutosh Varma (Hero MotoCorp), Mr. Jyoti Malhotra (Volvo Car India), Mr. Nalinikanth Gollagunta (M&M Ltd), Mr. Rajesh Kaul (Tata Motors), Mr. Sanjeev Kumar (Ashok Leyland), Mr. Tarun Garg (Hyundai Motor India), Mr. Yogesh Mathur (Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India), and Mr. Bharat Kumar Chordia (Khivraj Automobiles). The discussion highlighted key strengths, opportunities, and best practices in OEM - dealer engagement, emphasizing transparent and growth-oriented partnerships. The session concluded with the presentation of the DSS'25 Awards recognizing OEMs for excellence in dealer satisfaction, the felicitation of event partners, and a Vote of Thanks delivered by Mr. Amar Jatin Sheth, Secretary - FADA.
About FADA India
Founded in 1964, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), is the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India engaged in the sale, service and spares of 2/3 Wheelers, Passenger Cars, UVs, Commercial Vehicles (including buses and trucks) and Tractors. FADA India represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 26,500 dealerships including multiple Associations of Automobile Dealers at the Regional, State and City levels representing the entire Auto Retail Industry. Together we employ ~4 million people at dealerships and service centres.
The Conclave was inaugurated by our Honourable Chief Guests Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, along with Shri. H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries & Steel who joined virtually to address the gathering. Sharing the dais were eminent industry leaders, including Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – SIAM; Mr. Kartick V. Nagpal, President – Rosmerta Group and Mr. C.S. Vigneshwar, President – FADA. Together, they emphasized the importance of strengthening OEM–dealer synergies, with innovation and customer trust as the key drivers of future growth.
Commending FADA's ongoing efforts in building a responsible retail automobile ecosystem in the nation, Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, stated,"The transition of India's automobile sector towards clean and sustainable mobility is not a one-time effort but a continuous process that evolves year after year. Today, we already have electric buses, cars, and even construction vehicles running on electric and hydrogen power. In the coming years, electric vehicles and diesel / petrol vehicles will stand on equal ground in terms of cost and efficiency. India has a huge market potential not just for domestic adoption but also for exports. To support this, we are focusing on securing critical minerals, scaling semiconductor production, and enabling startups engaged in advanced research. Even through scraping old vehicles, we are recovering rare metals and recycled materials for reuse.
He further added, "India is now the world's 3rd largest automobile market, and within five years, we aim to be No.1. With strong demand, skilled talent, low cost of production and global players expanding in India, the foundation is set. Guided by ethics, economy, and environment, we are driving biofuels, flex fuels, EVs, and hydrogen, while easing taxes to cut imports and boost growth. Green mobility is both a necessity and an opportunity to make India a global automotive leader."
Honourable Minister of Heavy Industries, Mr. H.D. Kumaraswamy, addressed the 7th Auto Conclave saying, "The 7th Auto Retail Conclave is a celebration of the strength and resilience of India's automobile retail sector, which stands as the backbone of the industry. Dealers are not just sellers, they are the trusted face of mobility for millions of families, offering confidence, service, and reliability at every step. With over 15,000 dealerships and 20,000 outlets employing nearly 50 lakh people, the sector contributes immensely to the economy, generating almost 18 downstream jobs for every role at an OEM plant. This year's theme, Self-Sustaining Success for Naya Bharat, is timely as the industry embraces AI adoption, digital transformation, and global competition while advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Ministry of Heavy Industries remains deeply committed to working alongside FADA and all stakeholders to strengthen this ecosystem, ensuring a sustainable, future-ready, and self-reliant automobile retail sector that powers India's growth journey."
Addressing industry stalwarts and esteemed Government dignitaries, Mr. C.S. Vigneshwar, President of FADA, highlighted the pivotal role of India's 30,000+ dealerships in generating employment for over 5 million people and contributing significantly to the nation's economy. Mr. Vigneshwar stated, "The 7th Auto Retail Conclave is a tribute to the resilience and contribution of dealers, who form the backbone of the automotive ecosystem. This year's theme, 'Self-Sustaining Success for Naya Bharat,' reflects our collective commitment to building a resilient, progressive, and future-ready industry. Auto retail in India is not confined to vehicle sales, but it also sustains the livelihoods of over 50 lakh people, anchors investments of ₹20 lakh crore, and contributes ₹3 lakh crore annually in taxes. Being three times larger than all organized retail combined, the sector's growth and stability are closely tied to the nation's progress. At FADA, our vision is to empower dealerships by moving from dependence to independence, turning challenges into opportunities, and ensuring long-term sustainability. This requires OEMs and dealers to work as true partners. Issues such as excessive inventory, thin margins, high training costs, and business viability must be addressed constructively to foster trust and resilience.
He further added, "While GST 2.0 is a landmark reform, the withdrawal of Compensation Cess risks straining dealer working capital and weakening festive momentum. A fair transitional framework, along with policy measures such as a Dealer Protection Act, ease of doing business, and EV ecosystem support, is vital. Auto retail is more than commercial is a national mission contributing to Naya Bharat."
The session also featured the launch of FADA's CSR Initiative for 2025–26, marked by the unveiling of the Auto Dealer Day Logo, Theme, and Video on providing immediate assistance to road accident victims. A moment of pride came with the felicitation of Padma Shri Dr. Maya Tandon, Founder Chairperson, Sahayata Trust, for her exemplary service to society.
A key highlight of the Conclave was the Fireside Chat with Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, who shared his vision for the transformation of India's auto retail sector in line with Naya Bharat. He urged dealers to champion sustainable mobility and road safety, while accelerating the shift towards greener mobility solutions through alternative fuels, electrification, and clean energy adoption. The session was moderated by Mr. Pankaj Doval, National Editor, The Times of India.
The Conclave also featured a series of strategic sessions showcasing the progress and future roadmap of FADA's key verticals. Mr. Pradeep Agarwal, Treasurer - FADA and Chairman, Two-Wheeler Vertical, outlined initiatives to strengthen the two-wheeler retail ecosystem. Mr. Manish Raj Singhania, Chairman - FADA Academy & Research, reviewed the Academy's achievements and presented its strategic outlook to nurture leadership within the dealer community. Highlighting youth-driven innovation, Mr. Surya Chordia and Mr. Maneet Singh, Zonal Coordinators - FADA GenX, shared key milestones and the vision for the next phase of GenX. Ms. Rashmi Kale, Chairperson - Women in FADA (WIF), emphasized the growing role of women in the sector and shared her vision for greater inclusivity and representation. Adding an entrepreneurial perspective, Mr. Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO, Spinny, delivered a special address on Driving Trust, Aiding Indian Mobility, highlighting how technology and trust are redefining consumer engagement. The session also witnessed the announcement of the OEM - Dealer Agreement, a landmark step towards institutionalizing fairness and collaboration in OEM - dealer relations.
The Conclave showcased the 5th Dealer Satisfaction Study (DSS'25) for OEMs, presented by Mr. Rahul Sharma, COO & Director, PremonAsia India, alongside Mr. Amar Jatin Sheth, Secretary - FADA. The DSS'25 Power Panel, moderated by Mr. Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor at Autocar India, featured industry leaders including Mr. Ashutosh Varma (Hero MotoCorp), Mr. Jyoti Malhotra (Volvo Car India), Mr. Nalinikanth Gollagunta (M&M Ltd), Mr. Rajesh Kaul (Tata Motors), Mr. Sanjeev Kumar (Ashok Leyland), Mr. Tarun Garg (Hyundai Motor India), Mr. Yogesh Mathur (Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India), and Mr. Bharat Kumar Chordia (Khivraj Automobiles). The discussion highlighted key strengths, opportunities, and best practices in OEM - dealer engagement, emphasizing transparent and growth-oriented partnerships. The session concluded with the presentation of the DSS'25 Awards recognizing OEMs for excellence in dealer satisfaction, the felicitation of event partners, and a Vote of Thanks delivered by Mr. Amar Jatin Sheth, Secretary - FADA.
About FADA India
Founded in 1964, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), is the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India engaged in the sale, service and spares of 2/3 Wheelers, Passenger Cars, UVs, Commercial Vehicles (including buses and trucks) and Tractors. FADA India represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 26,500 dealerships including multiple Associations of Automobile Dealers at the Regional, State and City levels representing the entire Auto Retail Industry. Together we employ ~4 million people at dealerships and service centres.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment