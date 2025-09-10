INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. - BNED
The investigation concerns whether Barnes & Noble and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On July 18, 2025, Barnes & Noble disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its annual report for the fiscal year ended May 3, 2025 will be delayed due to an ongoing investigation regarding how the costs of digital sales were recorded. The investigation's early findings indicate that Barnes & Noble may have overstate accounts receivable by up to $23 million, and that the Company expects to report at least one material weakness tied to manual journal entries.
On this news, Barnes & Noble's stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 21.02%, to close at $8.87 per share on July 21, 2025.
The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
