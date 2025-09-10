Black Rhino Group Elevates Executive Protection With All Agents Training In Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai & Navy SEAL Combatives

Black Rhino delivers discreet, strategic, and scalable VIP security services with elite executive security agents for corporate security and executive risk mitigation worldwide.

Investing in elite martial arts and SEAL-level combatives training forges agents with unmatched skill and composure creating a new standard of protection.

- Tristan Ghazal

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Black Rhino Group , the leader in VIP security services, corporate security, and executive risk mitigation, has announced an unprecedented investment in its personnel. The Dallas-based protection agency has partnered with Justin Jiu Jitsu Academy, American Warrior Combatives, and Randy Rozzell, creator of the hand-to-hand combat program used by the U.S. Navy SEALs, to train all Black Rhino agents in Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, and combatives. The partnership redefines the standard of excellence in executive security agents.

All Black Rhino agents in Texas will now train at Justin Jiu Jitsu Academy located in Dallas/Fort Worth. Through the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai Kickboxing, they will gain disciplines that sharpen composure, enhance control, and build the confidence needed to protect clients in high-stakes environments.

In tandem, Rozzell, founder of American Warrior Combatives, will lead mission-specific combatives training that mirrors the techniques used by elite military units. This one-of-a-kind partnership, unique to Black Rhino Group agents, equips agents for real-world challenges in VIP security services, corporate security, and venue security staffing.

This strategic partnership brings world-class expertise to DFW for the first time, setting Black Rhino Group apart as the only private security firm investing at this level in agent development.

“No other security firm is investing this heavily in their people,” said Founder and CEO of Black Rhino Companies , Frank Roberson .“We're raising the standard. These will be the best-trained agents in the industry.”

A Partner's Perspective

Tristan Ghazal, owner and operator of Justin Jiu Jitsu Academy, Ranked Pro Fighter, BJJ Black Belt, and Black Rhino Board Member shared his perspective:

“What sets Black Rhino apart is that our agents don't just show up, they show up prepared. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gives them composure under pressure, the ability to control chaos without unnecessary force, and the confidence to protect clients in the most unpredictable situations. Lots of companies meet the minimum training requirements for their agents. Few invest in the discipline, humility, and problem-solving mindset that BJJ develops. We've built a team of protectors who can remain calm, decisive, and effective when it matters most.”

Why Executive Protection Matters

In today's unpredictable world, executive protection is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity. Security threats are evolving, from physical violence and theft to cybercrime and corporate espionage. High-profile leaders, corporations, and private individuals all face increasing risks that demand proactive, strategic defense.

Black Rhino Group answers this demand with its mission:“Your World Protected.” The company provides discreet, scalable, and intelligence-driven security solutions to safeguard the people, institutions, and assets that shape our world-anywhere, anytime.

Black Rhino's elite agents provide the confidence and composure clients need to operate securely even in potentially volatile environments. Whether it's corporate risk management, personal protection, venue security staffing, or jewelry escorts, Black Rhino delivers security with unmatched precision and professionalism to answer this call.

About Black Rhino Group

Black Rhino Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Rhino Companies, Inc. and a global executive protection and intelligence firm headquartered in Texas, with capabilities to deploy agents across the globe. Founded by veteran protection expert Frank Roberson, the company specializes in discreet, customized security for corporate leaders, high-net-worth families, public figures, convention centers, luxury hotels, and large-scale events. Services include embedded agents, travel and residential protection, threat intelligence, cybersecurity partnerships, and enterprise safety training. Our promise is clear and unwavering: Your World Protected.

About Black Rhino Companies, Inc.

Black Rhino Companies, Inc is parent company of Black Rhino Group and a leading provider of comprehensive physical security and protective intelligence solutions designed to safeguard and enhance safety for individuals, organizations, and communities. Leveraging advanced technologies, highly trained personnel, and strategic intelligence services, we deliver tailored security solutions that address the multifaceted challenges of a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Black Rhino Founder Frank Roberson Explains Safety Measures in a Crowd - CBS News

