Trina Epp Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Dominating Male-Dominated Industries

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trina Epp, founder of Katrina Wylene, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how bold authenticity and resilience have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Epp explores the importance of women dominating male-owned niches, and breaks down how building powerful circles of influence and leading with confidence can drive lasting change.“Women can dominate male-owned niches in industries like insurance and construction,” said Epp.Trina's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

