Ken Brungardt Officially Launches Campaign And Website For United States Congress In Idaho's 1St District

Ken Brungardt is a Democrat, retired painting contractor, and community activist running for U.S. Congress in Idaho's 1st district to defeat Rep. Russ Fulcher.

- Ken BrungardtMERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Ken Brungardt is officially launching his campaign for United States Congress for Idaho's 1st district. The Ken Brungardt for U.S. Congress team is proud to announce the launch of their campaign website atKen Brungardt is a Democrat, retired painting contractor, and community activist running for U.S. Congress in Idaho's 1st district to defeat MAGA U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher.Ken is a retired painting contractor who worked hard his whole life to support his family. Ken and his wife, Lori, happily married for 52 years, raised two children, Austin and Jennifer, and now blessed with three grandchildren and one great-grandson. Ken, a citizen candidate, believes we need to bring Idaho back to the middle. As Idaho's next 1st district U.S. Representative, Ken Brungardt will be a champion for veterans, senior citizens, working families, creating jobs, affordable health care, and our democracy.“I know what the people of Idaho's 1st congressional district are currently going through, as my family and I are going through the same struggles. What I have discovered talking with my friends, neighbors and voters is that we all want the same things. I'm a proud moderate Democrat running to fight for Idaho with fairness, heart, truth and courage as my guiding principles. I'm committed to fighting for our democracy and taking on Trump and his ally U.S. Rep. Fulcher. I'm the Democrat who can flip Idaho's 1st blue,” said Brungardt.Brungardt continued,“I want to serve in the United States Congress to help Idahoans get ahead, advocate for military veterans, senior citizens and Idaho's working families.“My newly launched campaign website showcases my deep connections to our community, my vision for Idaho's 1st congressional district and the issues on which I will focus as a U.S. Representative,” said Brungardt.___________________________________________________________For the most up to date information follow Ken Brungardt's campaign on Instagram .

Communications Director

Ken Brungardt for U.S. Congress

+1 208-863-0887

...

Visit us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.