INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. - LNTH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lantheus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 6, 2025, Lantheus announced disappointing second quarter 2025 results, revealing earnings-per-share (“EPS”) and revenue figures that missed expectations. In addition, the Company lowered its full year 2025 revenue guidance from $1.550 billion - $1.585 billion to $1.475 billion - $1.51 billion and its full year 2025 adjusted fully diluted EPS guidance from $6.60 - $6.70 per share to $5.50 - $5.70 per share. During an earnings call held that same day, Lantheus's Chief Executive Officer cited intensified pricing pressure in the PSMA PET market and a conscious decision to walk away from volume at certain accounts to protect long-term franchise value. In addition, the Company's Chief Financial Officer stated that“[c]onsolidated net revenue for the second quarter was $378 million, a decrease of 4.1%. Radiopharmaceutical oncology currently PYLARIFY contributed $250.6 million of sales, down 8.3%, lower than previously expected.”

On this news, Lantheus's stock price fell $20.76 per share, or 28.58%, to close at $51.87 per share on August 6, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980