INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Confluent, Inc. - CFLT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Confluent, Inc. (“Confluent” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CFLT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Confluent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 30, 2025, Confluent issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and held a related earnings call. During the call, Confluent's Chief Financial Officer said that“consumption growth was impacted by continued optimization with month-over-month trends trailing the same period in prior years” and that“an AI-native customer has been making a broad-based move towards self-management of internal data platforms, reducing their Confluent Cloud usage as a result.”

On this news, Confluent's stock price fell $8.68 per share, or 32.86%, to close at $17.73 per share on July 31, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980