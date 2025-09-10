INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Agilon Health, Inc. - AGL
The investigation concerns whether agilon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On August 4, 2025, agilon issued a press release announcing“that Steven Sell has stepped down as President, CEO, and a Director of the Board.” In a separate press release, agilon announced that“[i]n conjunction with the announcement of agilon's leadership change and the evaluation of additional actions to optimize operating performance, as well as continued execution of ongoing initiatives and market uncertainty which may impact future results, agilon is suspending its previously issued full-year 2025 financial guidance and related assumptions.”
On this news, agilon's stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 51.51%, to close at $0.88 per share on August 5, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
