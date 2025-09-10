INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. - PRAX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (“Praxis” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PRAX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Praxis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 4, 2025, Praxis issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, Praxis disclosed mid-stage study results for its anti-seizure medication vormatrigine. The Company reported that 36 of 61 patients experienced treatment-emergent adverse events, and that almost one in four participants discontinued the study.

On this news, Praxis's stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 5.55%, to close at $51.09 per share on August 4, 2025.

