Replimune (REPL) Faces Investor Lawsuit After FDA Blocks Cancer Drug Approval - Hagens Berman

FDA Rejection Sparks Market Meltdown
On July 22, 2025, Replimune revealed that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for its Biologics License Application for RP1, a novel immunotherapy aimed at treating advanced melanoma. The CRL effectively halted the drug's approval process, citing concerns about the adequacy of the supporting clinical data.
The announcement triggered a steep sell-off, with Replimune shares plunging 77% in a single trading session-erasing billions in market capitalization and leaving investors reeling.
Alleged Misrepresentations and Trial Design Flaws
According to the complaint, Replimune repeatedly emphasized RP1's“durable response” data from its IGNYTE trial and leaned heavily on the FDA's prior Breakthrough Therapy and Accelerated Approval designations to reassure investors. However, plaintiffs argue that these statements were misleading, as the company allegedly failed to disclose that:
- The IGNYTE trial's design lacked sufficient rigor to meet FDA standards. The agency was likely to reject the application due to methodological shortcomings.
The CRL itself, cited in the lawsuit, stated that the trial did not constitute“a sufficiently well-designed or controlled investigation to provide substantial evidence of effectiveness.”
FDA Flags Key Scientific Concerns
The FDA based the rejection on two primary concerns:
- Patient Diversity : Regulators found the trial's patient population too heterogeneous, making it difficult to draw reliable conclusions about RP1's efficacy. Combination Therapy Ambiguity : The agency questioned the confirmatory trial's ability to isolate the effects of RP1 from other drugs used in combination, raising doubts about the validity of the results.
While the FDA did not cite safety concerns, the CRL has effectively stalled RP1's path to market, casting doubt on Replimune's near-term prospects.
Hagens Berman Launches Investor Investigation
The law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is investigating whether Replimune misled investors about the regulatory risks and trial limitations. Reed Kathrein, a partner at the firm, commented:“When a company's valuation hinges on a single trial, transparency around that trial's design and data is absolutely critical. We're examining whether Replimune's disclosures fell short of that standard.”
