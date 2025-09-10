New Book Release: Wake The F#Ck Up Challenges Digital Distraction And Offers Limited-Time Free Download

WAKE THE F#CK UP

The first thing most people touch in the morning isn't their partner, coffee, or even their dog.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author and entrepreneur Peter Roesler has released a new book, Wake the F#ck Up : How to Stay Human in a World That's Trying to Kill Your Soul. The book examines the rise of digital distraction and its impact on daily life, presenting an unfiltered call to reclaim focus, presence, and authentic connection.As part of the launch, the eBook edition will be available at no cost from September 10–11, 2025, exclusively at wakethefuckupnow .Wake the F#ck Up opens with the familiar morning ritual of reaching for a phone before even starting the day. From there, it addresses the constant influx of alerts, advertising, and digital noise that often define modern routines. Through personal narrative and direct commentary, the book highlights the dangers of technology-driven autopilot living and the need to reestablish meaningful priorities.“This book is not about comfort-it's about clarity,” said Roesler.“The goal is to disrupt autopilot living and encourage people to take back their attention, their relationships, and their time.”Roesler, president of Small Business SEO and author of Change the World and Balls Out Marketing, draws from personal experience with digital overload and the struggle to break free from constant distraction.The full text is being offered free during the two-day launch window. Following September 11, regular pricing resumes.For more information and to download the book during the promotional period, visit wakethefuckupnow .

