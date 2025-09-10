Wittkieffer Welcomes Dr. Kasey Urquídez As Senior Advisor In Leadership Advisory

Kasey Urquídez, EdD

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm improving quality of life through impactful leadership, announced today that Kasey Urquídez, EdD , has joined the firm's Leadership Advisory solution as a Senior Advisor specializing in enrollment leadership. A nationally respected leader in enrollment management and student success, Dr. Urquídez brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education, most recently serving as Vice President for Enrollment Management and Dean of Undergraduate Admissions at the University of Arizona.In her new role, she will provide strategic counsel to chief enrollment management officers and enrollment/admissions leaders across the country, helping institutions navigate complex challenges and build inclusive, student-centered strategies. Dr. Urquídez's areas of expertise include direct leadership coaching, succession planning, leadership development, new leader transitioning, and leadership team alignment.Throughout her career, Dr. Urquídez has championed innovation, access, equity, and opportunity in higher education. At the University of Arizona, she led a broad portfolio of student-focused initiatives, including admissions, financial aid, orientation, and career development. Her leadership has been recognized through numerous honors and appointments to national boards, including the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC), the Women's Foundation for the State of Arizona, and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund.“We are thrilled to welcome Kasey to our growing Leadership Advisory team,” said Susan Snyder, Executive Partner and Leader of WittKieffer's Leadership Advisory solution.“Her deep expertise in enrollment strategy, her passion for student success, and her commitment to equity and innovation make her an invaluable resource to the institutions we serve. Kasey's guidance will help our clients build stronger, more engaged campus communities and drive meaningful impact in higher education.”"Kasey Urquídez has established a reputation for excellence and leadership across higher education and in particular among enrollment and admission professionals. She greatly enhances our firm's legacy of supporting strategic enrollment leadership at a time when such help is truly needed," said Zachary Smith, PhD, Executive Partner and Market Leader, Education, for WittKieffer."I am delighted to join WittKieffer and to apply lessons learned over a long, fulfilling career to support the growth and success of fellow enrollment and admission leaders," stated Dr. Urquídez. "Today's leaders face daunting challenges as well as myriad opportunities. I look forward to sharing insights that will allow leaders, and their institutions, to thrive."WittKieffer's Leadership Advisory solutions are designed to help institutions' senior leaders excel now and into the future. Its advisors are proven higher education administrators who have experienced the challenges and opportunities that today's college and university leaders face. WittKieffer Senior Advisors partner with presidents and their leadership teams to offer tailored counsel to amplify leadership impact and success.Learn more about WittKieffer's Leadership Advisory in Higher Education .About WittKiefferWittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, life sciences, and education – the“Quality of Life Ecosystem.” Leveraging our unwavering focus on this complex ecosystem, we help clients solve challenging problems through executive search, interim leadership, and leadership advisory services. We strengthen organizations that make the world better. Visit wittkieffer to learn more.

