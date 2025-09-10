Apple Launches New Devices: UAE Tech Voices Weigh In On The Iphone 17 Lineup And More

Apple's September keynote has always been a spectacle, and last night's event was no different. From the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air to the camera-heavy Pro lineup, plus refreshed Apple Watches and AirPods, the Cupertino giant rolled out its full 2025 arsenal. But while the products dazzled on stage, reactions here in the UAE were more mixed. We spoke to some of the country's most prominent tech voices to see what they really think.

iPhone 17 Air: Sleek, slim, and divisive

The star of the night was the iPhone 17 Air - Apple's thinnest iPhone yet at just 5.6mm, wrapped in titanium and packing the new A19 Pro chip.

Recommended For You

For Emkwan (@emkwan), one of the UAE's leading tech and AI creators, it's a triumph of design. He said,“They've managed to squeeze a lot into such a slim profile. My only concern is how the reduced size may affect battery life over the long term.”

Daanesh K (@daantalks), meanwhile, admires the Air's beauty but questions its practicality:“The Air is definitely stunning but will it survive the test of an everyday iPhone? That is yet to be seen.”

But not everyone was convinced. Ihab Salem (@ihabmrtech), better known as Mr Tech, was blunt:

“I waited for the Air, but they didn't even talk properly about the battery. With one camera, no stereo speakers... why? Samsung and Huawei have been ahead on some of these features. Honestly, I'm disappointed.”

iPhone 17, Pro, and Pro Max: Incremental or essential?

Beyond the Air, Apple gave its bread-and-butter lineup meaningful updates. The iPhone 17 now has a 120Hz display, better durability, and a bigger battery - features long requested by regular users.

“This is the best upgrade of them all,” says Daanesh.

“For the average user, the 17 is officially the perfect iPhone thanks to its reasonable price.”

Content creators, however, have their eyes on the Pro and Pro Max. With a triple 48MP camera system and pro-grade video tools, they're pitched squarely at power users.

“Battery life and camera performance are crucial for me since I film the majority of my content on a smartphone,” Emkwan explains.“These models look like a real step forward.”

Mr Tech, though, remains unconvinced:“The design changes? We've seen them on Xiaomi already.”

Apple Watch & AirPods

Apple also refreshed its wearable lineup. The Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 introduced blood pressure alerts and improved durability, while the Watch SE 3 became more affordable with an always-on display.

Still, our panel agrees: these are mostly minor upgrades.

“Incremental updates,” says Daanesh.“Unless you're upgrading from three or four generations ago, you don't really need to.”

The AirPods Pro 3 were a different story. Live translation, heart rate monitoring, and improved noise cancellation caught attention.

“Finally Apple added live translation,” says Mr Tech, though he notes Samsung had it years earlier.

“That's the one I'm most excited to try,” adds Emkwan.“But it's tied to Apple Intelligence, so we'll have to see how it works in practice.”

Should you upgrade?

For UAE consumers, the verdict depends on what you own now.



Below iPhone 15? Both Emkwan and Daanesh say this year's models offer a big leap in speed, battery, and camera.

Above iPhone 15? It's more about personal preference - and whether you're tempted by the new designs or AI features. Apple Watch & AirPods? Nice to have, but not essential unless you're on much older versions.

As Mr Tech put it, Apple is still the benchmark in the industry, but competition is catching up fast:

“We wait the whole year for these updates, and sometimes it feels like minor changes. Still, I'll probably end up buying to test it.”

Pricing and availability in the UAE

Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 17 series pricing, pre-order dates and availability:



Colours: Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, Black

Storage options: 256GB, 512GB

Price: Dh3,399

Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time Availability: Friday, September 19



Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue

Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Price: Dh4,299

Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time Availability: Friday, September 19

iPhone 17 Pro



Colours: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, Silver

Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Price: Dh4,699

Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time Availability: Friday, September 19



Colours: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, Silver

Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, new 2TB option

Price: Dh5,099

Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time Availability: Friday, September 19

Last night's event showed Apple's continued focus on refining design and performance. But in a region where Samsung, Huawei, and Honor all have strong footholds, consumer expectations are higher than ever.

For some, the iPhone 17 Air is a bold new chapter. For others, the Pro lineup is the true star. And for a few, Apple's“awe-dropping” moment felt more like a cautious step forward than a giant leap.

One thing's certain: in the UAE, the debate over which iPhone to buy, or whether to switch sides entirely, has only just begun.