Ajman Real Estate Transactions Hit Dh1.9 Billion In August
The value of real estate transactions in Ajman during August reached Dh1.9 billion, marking a growth of 21 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Real Estate Report issued by the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.
Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, stated that the number of real estate transactions in August amounted to 1,389, while the number of real estate trading reached 1,116, with a total value exceeding Dh1.39 billion.Recommended For You
He added that 214 mortgage transactions were registered in August with a total value surpassing Dh285 million.
Al Muhairi underlined that the figures demonstrate the resilience of the real estate sector, the variety of investment opportunities and their appeal to different categories of investors keen to do business in Ajman and benefit from its unique advantages and strong competitiveness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment